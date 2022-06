REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department paid tribute to US Navy lieutenant, Michael P. Murphy in a Facebook post on Monday. In honor of Memorial Day, the post recalls Lieutenant Murphy's final heroic act as the leader of a four-man SEAL reconnaissance unit. After his unit was ambushed, the wounded soldier made an electronic call for rescue, which allowed a member of his squad to escape. The lieutenant, however, was tragically killed on June 28th of 2005.

