Sudan's military leader lifts state of emergency

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
May 29 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Sunday issued a decree lifting a state of emergency that he imposed after seizing control in a military coup on Oct. 25 last year.

The Transitional Sovereign Council said in a statement the decision was taken to create the right atmosphere for "a fruitful and meaningful dialogue that achieves stability during the transitional period".

The Security and Defence Council had recommended earlier on Sunday lifting the state of emergency and releasing all detainees who were arrested under it.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Khaled Abdelaziz, Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

