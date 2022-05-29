ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Go home': DC firefighter arrested for pulling gun on neighbor, police say

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. firefighter was arrested after he pulled a gun on his neighbor, according to a police report filed on Thursday, May 26. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Sunday the arrest of Sergeant Douglas Wheeler, 46, of Southeast D.C. The alleged...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

