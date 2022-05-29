'Go home': DC firefighter arrested for pulling gun on neighbor, police say
By 7News Staff
WJLA
2 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. firefighter was arrested after he pulled a gun on his neighbor, according to a police report filed on Thursday, May 26. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Sunday the arrest of Sergeant Douglas Wheeler, 46, of Southeast D.C. The alleged...
WASHINGTON (7News) — A juvenile boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast near Potomac Avenue Southeast, D.C. Police said. D.C. Fire and EMS said the juvenile was transported to a local hospital unconscious but breathing. The crash is...
Takoma Park Police chief Antonio DeVaul has announced the arrest of two men in connection with an armed robbery that occurred May 24 at the 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive. Manuel Perez Lopez, 24, of Hyattsville, and Henry Oswaldo Moreno-Rojas, 45, of no fixed address, have been...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An armed robber who shot a Baltimore phone store employee Tuesday afternoon was shot by the injured employee after the suspect dropped his gun, police said.
Police responded around 1:40 p.m. to the Metro PCS Store located in the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane, where they found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized.
Investigators believe a customer walked into the store around 1:25 p.m. seeking customer service, but store employees said they could not assist him. The customer then left the store and returned a short time later with a handgun, announcing a robbery, police said.
At that time, one of the store employees wrestled the suspect for the gun when the gun discharged, shooting the other employee in the leg. Police said the gun then fell to the ground.
The employee who was shot then allegedly picked up the gun and shot the suspect in the abdomen.
The suspect will be charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Reckless Endangerment, and various handgun violations upon being discharged from the hospital, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A portion of Seminary Road in Alexandria was closed overnight as police investigated a crash stemming from a possible road rage incident in which shots were fired. Authorities say the roadway from Howard to Jordan Streets was closed from around 11 p.m. to about 12:30 a.m. ◀︎...
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Tuesday marked a cautious return to campus for a few Alexandria City High School students, while the majority of their classmates began a second straight week of virtual learning following the stabbing death of one of their classmates. Principal Peter Balas sent a letter to...
Authorities are investigating after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Anne Arundel County, the police department said on Twitter. The shooting was reported in the area of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road in Glen Burnie around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said. No...
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Southeast D.C. The incident happened around 7:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. The vehicle that struck the juvenile male stayed on scene. The child was transported to the...
The father of a 9-year-old Northern Virginia girl still fighting for her life a week after being struck by a stray bullet says faith is holding the family together. She was playing with friends in her Woodbridge neighborhood about 6:45 p.m. May 24 when a teen fired at a man who was driving a car on the street, police said. He missed his target, hitting the girl instead.
A Rockville woman is being held without bail after assaulting a Virginia police officer and committing several other crimes, authorities said. Nejat Ahmed Hussen, 34, reportedly struck an Arlington County Police officer in the face while resisting arrest in the 200 block of South Glebe Road around on May 30, the department said.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information about a robbery in Crofton. Police say a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint on May 25 on Mara Vista Court around 1 in the afternoon. Detectives say the suspects were driving a Jeep Cherokee with Washington, D.C.,...
A man is in stable condition after being shot over the holiday weekend in Baltimore, authorities say. The 27-year-old victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound on the intersection of Fairbrook and Tudsbury roads, just after midnight Monday, May 30, Baltimore County Officials say. Detectives from the Baltimore...
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A firefighter's quick thinking saved a baby who was dropped from the second-floor window of a burning apartment building in Washington, D.C. "The only thing that was going through my mind was, 'Make sure you secure the catch.' Just make sure I secured the catch with the kid," firefighter Jared McKinney said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded late Monday in a double shooting that unfolded in West Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers were called to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Presbury Street, Baltimore Police said.
There they found a trail of blood that led them around the block to Baker Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds.
The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Fire and EMS responded to a report of smoke rising from Hains Point in East Potomac Park Monday afternoon. Crews arrived with Engine 16 and Fireboat 2. They found a pickup truck on fire in Parking Lot 12. The fire was put out. No injuries...
Police found a controlled dangerous substance in the vehicle along with a stolen handgun. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police have arrested a man on handgun charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning. An officer on patrol at 3:30 AM in the area of Baughmans Lane and West...
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting in Temple Hills that killed a man early Saturday morning. The shooting took place at around midnight on Naylor Road near the D.C. and Maryland border. Officers arrived to find 28-year-old Dexter Anderson Jr. of D.C., on the sidewalk...
