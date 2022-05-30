ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘We are Formula One drivers’: Lewis Hamilton leads criticism of Monaco start

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41seGR_0fuDy07I00

Lewis Hamilton said the start to Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix should not have been delayed because of rain, declaring: “We are Formula One drivers”.

The sport’s most famous race was pushed back by nine minutes and then by an additional seven after a downpour.

Two laps followed behind the safety car before race director Eduardo Freitas, officiating just his second F1 event, suspended the grand prix.

A power outage then knocked out the starting lights, leading to a further 45-minute hold-up, with the seventh round of the campaign eventually starting – albeit behind the safety car – one hour and five minutes later than advertised.

In a statement, F1’s ruling body, the FIA, said: “Race control was monitoring a severe downpour that was rapidly approaching the circuit, and as it arrived during the start procedure, the safety car start and its associated procedures were implemented.

“This was done for safety reasons in consideration that there has been no wet running this weekend.”

Hamilton, who started eighth and finished eighth, said: “You think they didn’t do a good job? I was not saying it was a mistake – I don’t know the reason for them not sending us out at the get-go – but we are Formula One drivers so (the weather) is not a good enough reason.

“That is what I was saying. I was like ‘let’s go’ when it was just drizzling a little bit at the beginning.

“We will talk about it in the drivers’ briefing but we should have started the race.”

Freitas, who is sharing the F1 race director duties with Niels Wittich following Michael Masi’s dismissal, also governs the World Endurance Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zIqy_0fuDy07I00

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen said: “If the conditions are OK, we should start.”

He added sarcastically: “Maybe give us a crash course in wet-weather driving. We can go and take classes.

“This is Formula One. It is not WEC.”

Portuguese Freitas also took eight minutes to red-flag the race for a second time following Mick Schumacher’s heavy crash at the Swimming Pool chicane. Schumacher’s split-in-two Haas needed to be removed while the barriers had to be repaired – and with a three-hour time limit, only 64 of the allocated 78 laps were completed.

A rolling restart, rather than a standing one, followed amid fears the starting lights were still not in working order following the earlier outage. There were also concerns that some drivers would lose out if they started off the racing line and on the damp side of the track.

Hamilton added: “We could have done two standing starts. (The stewards) are doing their thing, and I am focused on getting our car through the tough period we are in right now.”

Hamilton finished 50 seconds behind winner Sergio Perez, spending the second half of the race stuck behind Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. He is 75 points – the equivalent of three victories – behind championship leader Max Verstappen.

The 37-year-old concluded: “I am praying that the car doesn’t feel like it does here at the next race in Azerbaijan because it was the worse that it felt so far with the bumps, and I am looking forward to that going.

“My teeth and jaw was moving the whole time and I am done with the shaking.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 title defeat left Nico Rosberg in ‘incredible pain’

Nico Rosberg has admitted he felt “incredible pain” while watching his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton lose the Formula 1 title this season.Hamilton entered the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – the final race of the year – level on points with title rival Max Verstappen, and the Briton led much of the race to seemingly set up a victory and title win.However, the emergence of a safety car late in the race led the FIA to effectively allow a final-lap shootout between Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen, with the Dutch-Belgian taking the win to claim his first F1 title.Rosberg...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Formula 1: Nico Rosberg believes Sergio Perez has sent a message to Red Bull with Monaco Grand Prix win

Former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg says Sergio Perez’s Monaco Grand Prix win has sent a message to Red Bull.The Mexican driver, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is racing well this campaign and sealed the victory in Monaco, a week after following team orders in Spain to let teammate Max Verstappen pass him twice.Perez’s performances are exactly what he needs to be showing Red Bull principal Christian Horner, according to Rosberg.“[It’s the] best way to say: ‘Don’t do that with me, guys, I want to fight for the world championship as well here.’ And...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fernando Alonso explains how Lewis Hamilton cost Esteban Ocon points at Monaco Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso says Lewis Hamilton cost Esteban Ocon points at the Monaco Grand Prix after the pair collided.The coming together between Hamilton and Ocon gave the Alpine driver a five-second time penalty and when Alonso heard he stepped up the pace to try and help out his teammate. But Hamilton, who was behind Alonso but in front of Ocon, didn’t push the same which meant Ocon didn’t go faster to make up for the penalty.“We had to do a lot of tyre management,” said Alonso. “We had some concerns that the yellow tyres (medium) could grain a lot on our...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix

Christian Horner celebrated Red Bull’s successful outing at the Monaco Grand Prix by pushing Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater into a trackside swimming pool.Sergio Perez secured the victory on Sunday, while teammate Max Verstappen came third to overtake Charles Leclerc as leader in the drivers’ standings.Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.After Sunday’s race, Horner was interviewed by Slater as the pair stood next to a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc told not to criticise Ferrari as ‘he’s screwed up enough himself’

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc shouldn’t criticise Ferrari for their mistakes as the star has “screwed up enough himself”.Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race.“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco Grand Prix#F1#Fia#Race
Grand Tour Nation

Lewis Hamilton Is Reaching Breaking Point After Monaco GP – “I’m Done Shaking”

After struggling at the Monaco Grand Prix as Mercedes seems to fall back into its porpoising habits, Lewis Hamilton is obviously starting to become annoyed with the performance of his car. The 7-time world champion was stuck behind Alpine throughout the race with Esteban Ocon being the first to make his car as wide as […] The post Lewis Hamilton Is Reaching Breaking Point After Monaco GP – “I’m Done Shaking” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

As F1 leaves Monaco, is it adieu or just au revoir?

MONACO, May 30 (Reuters) - Formula One packed up after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix with no certainty it would be back there next year, but offering plenty of advice on what needs to be done for a new race contract to be agreed. The sport has no shortage of venues...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘I would bite back’: Toto Wolff lifts lid on early relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that the early days of his relationship with Lewis Hamilton involved some stern guidance from the Austrian.Hamilton won his first Formula 1 title with McLaren in 2008, but since joining Mercedes in 2013, the Briton has become a seven-time world champion – sharing the record with Michael Schumacher.Hamilton won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, before winning four in a row from 2017 to 2020.And opening up on how the driver’s relationship with the Mercedes team has changed over the years, Wolff told the Daily Mail: “This is Mercedes, we have no...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton done with ‘teeth and jaw moving all the time’ in ‘shaking’ Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton says he is “done shaking” and that his Mercedes car has his teeth and jaw “moving all the time”.The seven-time world champion has had issues with his car this season, mainly porpoising, and has failed to reach the heights that many thought this campaign would bring. He is targeting an eighth world title, which would put him one ahead of joint-record-holder Michael Schumacher.But so far it’s Mercedes teammate George Russell who is getting more out of the Mercedes. Russell is the only driver to have finished in the top five of every race this season. Hamilton will have...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren is ‘over’, claims Jacques Villeneuve

Daniel Ricciardo’s time at McLaren F1 is “over”, according to 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who believes that the team are preparing to move on from the Australian.Ricciardo has endured a tough and uncompetitive start to the 2022 campaign, sitting outside of the top ten in the Drivers’ Championship standings.The 32-year-old has scored only eleven points, 37 fewer than teammate Lando Norris, and again finished outside of the points at the Monaco Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive race.While Ricciardo’s contract runs until the end of the 2023 season, Zak Brown, team principal at McLaren, hinted last week that it...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mick Schumacher Reacts To His Huge Monaco Crash

Mick Schumacher has commented on his crash during the Monaco Grand Prix which resulted in his car being split in half for the second time this season. “10 centimetres” of track caused the incident according to driver, resulting in a 17th place finish. On the tail of Zhou Guanyu, the German racing driver flew through […] The post F1 News: Mick Schumacher Reacts To His Huge Monaco Crash appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

EX F1 star: Daniel Ricciardo will be sacked

Daniel Ricciardo doesn’t seem to have a good future at McLaren. Ralf Schumacher thinks Ricciardo could get fired, given that he is far from Lando Norris. 'The rumours [about Ricciardo's future] as well as the statements in the team, are getting louder. He’s just too far away from his...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

675K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy