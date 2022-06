A bipartisan group of senators is trying to settle on a narrow set of policies to address gun violence, following two shooting massacres in Texas and New York. A bipartisan group of senators is trying to address gun violence. The senators, including Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal, who will join me in a moment, are aiming to compromise on gun laws by zeroing in and negotiating on a narrow set of reforms. The efforts come after two shooting massacres last month alone. One was in Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school. Another was in New York, where 10 people were gunned down at a grocery store.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO