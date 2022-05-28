City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the start of meteorological summer and the atmosphere is giving us all the heat!. Warmer by Sunday with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. Today will be another scorcher! Temps will top out in the low 90s for many. However, a few locations may catch a cooling shower or thundershower late day. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry. Expect a slow warming trend for the first weekend of June. Small rain chances return for the beginning of next week.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO