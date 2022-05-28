ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant

By 14 News Staff
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Dawson Springs has been awarded...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Confederate statue removed from base in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After years of debate, the statue of a confederate soldier on the Daviess Co. Courthouse lawn has been moved. Tuesday, it was moved from its base. 14 News was told it was taken to the Daviess Co. Operations Center. In 2020, the Fiscal Court voted to...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

3 Degree Guarantee benefiting the Hospice of Southern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month South Central Bank will be donating $25 to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky for every day that the weather team is within 3 degrees of the forecast high. Join the Hospice of Southern Kentucky Thursday June 2nd at 5:30 pm for the Butterfly Release event. The event will be located at 5872 Scottsville Road., Bowling Green, KY 42104. All are welcome!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Wfie#Urban Construction
WEHT/WTVW

Appeal filed for Confederate statue in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An attorney for the Daughters of the Confederacy confirms to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal a judge’s ruling concerning the Confederate statue in Daviess County. The Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) is appealing the recent ruling that the Confederate monument on the Daviess County […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KFVS12

Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Parks Department is alerting residents to a possible alligator spotting. According to the department on Sunday, May 29, it received a report of a possible alligator in the pond at Mike Miller Park. They said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
WEHT/WTVW

$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4. Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Kentucky’s 400-Mile Sale Will Cover the Commonwealth [VIDEO]

For the avid yard sale patron, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the annual 400-mile yard sale is like Christmas--with a big red heart emoji on the calendar app and everything. And it's not like there wouldn't be a connection. I know we're still more than six months away from the holiday season, but I'm guessing if you found the "perfect" item for someone on your shopping list, you'd snag it and hang on to it...regardless of the time of year.
WBKO

No New Clothes Pledge

Simpson County Sheriff asks for assistance in stolen debit card case. Bowling Green residents take part in the Murph Challenge in honor of Memorial Day.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Single-vehicle crash in McCracken County claims Paducah woman's life

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Farley area of McCracken County, the sheriff's office says. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a white 1998 Ford Mustang speeding on Estes Lane around 5:18 p.m. Sunday. The deputy was preparing to enable his vehicle's lights and sirens to pull the Mustang over when the sheriff's office says the car accelerated further and turned onto Meacham Lane. The car sped northbound on Meacham Lane, and the driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection with Alpha Drive.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Western Ky. band teacher recovers from stroke thanks to fast-thinking students

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky band teacher is recovering from a stroke thanks to his fast-thinking students. According to a release from Baptist Health Paducah, Chris Loe was teaching his percussion class at Paducah Tilghman High School when he suddenly couldn’t recognize his arm as he held it out in front of him, nor could he verbally respond to his students.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile marker. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, early reports indicate a truck loaded with manure spilled part of a load. A group of motorcyclists hit the slick spot created by the spill and crashed.
LYON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Person jumped from the Natcher Bridge

MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – Traffic is flowing again on the Natcher Bridge after it was shut down overnight. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the incident happened near Maceo. Law enforcement officials say on May 29, at 11 p.m., DCSO Deputies saw someone on the Natcher Bridge who had allegedly been making suicidal […]
MACEO, KY
WBKO

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

Stores and homes received significant damage on Cave Mill Road, Cave City, and much more. Tornado Damage in Logan County (News-Democrat & Leader) Storm damage across Cave City and Park City in Barren County. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states. Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:52...
CAVE CITY, KY
News Enterprise

How a man and his beloved pet survived a tornado

More than five months after the tornado tore apart parts of Hopkins County, people still are working on picking up their lives. It’s no different for one man from Barnsley and his beloved companion, a dog named Patches. The two narrowly survived the tornado and they still are struggling to survive each day with the help of friends and neighbors.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle crash leaves rider with serious injuries in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A wreck in Owensboro left one motorcyclist with “potentially life-threatening injuries” late Tuesday morning, police say. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle around 10:33 a.m. Police say the motorcycle rider […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

Jumping into June!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the start of meteorological summer and the atmosphere is giving us all the heat!. Warmer by Sunday with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. Today will be another scorcher! Temps will top out in the low 90s for many. However, a few locations may catch a cooling shower or thundershower late day. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry. Expect a slow warming trend for the first weekend of June. Small rain chances return for the beginning of next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Possible alligator sighting at Mike Miller Park

The Marshall County Parks Department has received a report of a possible alligator sighting in the pond at Mike Miller Park. Park staff, KY Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriffs Department have been on scene and have been unable to confirm the sighting at this time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy