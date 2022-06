Orlando, FL – On the third and final day of the NCAA tournament in Orlando matches were pushed 2 hours back due to 90? heat. Erica Ekstrand and Yuu Ishikawa geared up to play in the semifinals of the doubles draw. By getting this far in the tournament, Ekstrand and Ishikawa both earned themselves All-American doubles honors. In addition, Ekstrand advanced to the semifinals in the singles draw, and therefore will receive her second All-American honor for singles as well.

