ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Winnie the Pooh, Piglet to ‘go on a rampage’ in new horror film

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Oh, bother – Winnie the Pooh and Piglet, loveable characters many of us grew up with, are about to undergo an alarming twist.

A new horror film, “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” is taking the internet by storm. While few details are available about it, the film’s IMDb page calls it “a horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie-The-Pooh.”

“The film ‘Wrong Turn’ was a big inspiration for me,” writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield tells Nexstar. “Wrong Turn” follows a group of friends hiking the Appalachian Trail who encounter a community that has been living in the mountains for years, according to IMDb .

“I then decided to pick a concept which isn’t just a generic werewolf, zombie, ghost,” Frake-Waterfield explained. “I went with Winnie because it’s so bizarre and has so much potential to be creative and include some fun horror moments. For example, Piglet in this story keeps someone chained up at all times in their den, because he likes to have someone to ‘maul’ whenever he desires. The two eat out [of] a giant honey pot and massive [trough]. They are really fun to put in situations. They enjoy making other people suffer and, if hungry, they eat them.”

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

How did these two adorable characters become something out of your nightmares? A lack of care from Christopher Robin, according to Frake-Waterfield, caused them to become “increasingly hungry and feral.”

“Eventually they had to eat Eeyore to survive. Christopher returns and discovered his old feral friends are no longer what they seem. Upon seeing Christopher, Pooh and Piglet go on a rampage and eventually target a rural cabin, where a group of girls from university are staying.”

The film was shot near the original inspiration for the Hundred Acre Woods – Ashdown Forest in East Sussex – and produced by Jagged Edge Productions, which Frake-Waterfield runs with co-producer Scott Jeffrey.

While still images from the film have been released – you can see them in the slideshow below – a trailer won’t be released for about three months, according to Frake-Waterfield. The film itself is expected to be released in the final months of 2022. Where the film will be available for viewing hasn’t yet been determined, Frake-Waterfield says.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRdRx_0fu8aX4C00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Lh8d_0fu8aX4C00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENcmc_0fu8aX4C00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnpvX_0fu8aX4C00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHmW4_0fu8aX4C00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgQxA_0fu8aX4C00
    A still from “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a new horror film set to be released later this year. (Rhys Frake-Waterfield)

A.A. Milne’s original stories of Winnie-the-Pooh, first published in 1926, became public domain earlier this year. This means anyone can create any adaptation without getting permission from Disney. There are exceptions, like the character Tigger, that remain under copyright because they were added after 1926.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Disney hasn’t yet expressed any concerns about the film, Frake-Waterfield tells Nexstar.

KXAN’s Billy Gates contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Clearfield landlord charged for stealing dog

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —A Clearfield landlord has been charged after allegedly entering a tenant’s residence without permission and stealing a dog. Police said Dallas Stucke, 57, went into the residences of one of his tenants, located on Ester Lane, around 10 a.m., without permission and stole a dog. On May 25, Stucke visited tenant’s […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with touching 12 yo girl in mothers home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brookville man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl. Oswaldo Romero-Posadas, 54, is accused of touching his girlfriend’s daughter in their Punxsutawney home in January 2020. The girl reportedly told a therapist of the encounter in August 2021 and later talked to a Children’s […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Wanted: Prisoners walk off during work release in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two prisoners that say walked away during work release in Clearfield Monday. Prisoners Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42 of Clearfield, and Donald J. White, 46 of Brockway, were outside cutting grass when they left on foot. They were last seen near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#American Pie#Nra
Digital Trends

The problem with Disney and its queer-coded villains

Disney villains are an institution for the Mouse House. Far more interesting than the studio’s heroes and often the most memorable part of its films, villains are as important to Disney’s success as the princesses that built the company. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the studio’s first film, but the Evil Queen is far more enduring than the weak and nearly inconsequential girl at the center of the story. The Little Mermaid, the film that launched the Disney Renaissance and established the modern slate of princesses, features a precocious redhead as the protagonist, but it’s the villain, the larger-than-life octopus/woman Ursula, that secured the film a place in the pantheon of animated classics.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Remake Premiere Date Set on Disney+

Click here to read the full article. Disney has set the release date for its remake of classic tale “Pinocchio,” starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, exclusively on Disney+. The film, a live-action version of Disney’s 1940 animated classic, will premiere on Disney+ worldwide on Sept. 8, 2022. That’s timed for Disney+ Day, the Mouse House’s celebration of the streamer that it first produced last year. In addition to “Pinocchio,” Disney will announce more Disney+ Day premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic “in the coming months,” the company said. Disney also released a teaser trailer for “Pinocchio,” which in...
MOVIES
WTAJ

Police: Driver killed on I-80 after crashing into tractor-trailer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-80, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). First responders were called to the scene on I-80 in Lincoln Township, Jefferson County on May 25 at around 4:20 p.m. A driver, later identified as 24-year-old […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

2001: A Space Odyssey deleted scenes were kept in a salt mine

It is relatively normal for films to lose scenes during the post-production phase. However, having deleted scenes buried in a secret underground vault is another thing entirely. Stanley Kubrick‘s 2001: A Space Odyssey is often considered one of the best movies ever made, so you can imagine the world’s shock when 17 minutes of footage for the science fiction movie was surprisingly unearthed in a salt mine vault in Kansas.
MOVIES
WTAJ

Shooting at neighbor lands Huntingdon County man in prison

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Shade Gap man who allegedly shot at his neighbor he accused of stealing money from a bank account, according to state police. Police report that on May 26, around 10 p.m. they were called by the victim about 46-year-old Craig Long shooting at them […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested trying to steal helicopter from police station

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is behind bars after state police say he tried to steal a truck from their parking lot before trying to hijack a helicopter that just landed in their landing area. State police in Emporium were alerted that a man, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Roberto, tried breaking […]
EMPORIUM, PA
WTAJ

Search continues for missing Army vet from Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris army vet who reportedly went missing just before Easter. Jeffrey Taurianen, 33, was reported missing from Grasshopper Road in New Paris Borough as he was last seen walking on April 16 around 4:30 p.m. NEW DETAILS: It’s said that Taurianen has manic […]
WTAJ

$4.5k cash reward offered to find Johnstown killer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large cash reward is on the table for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for taking the lives of two people and a dog. On April 30, 61-year-old Lionel Mickens and 36-year-old Britney Rummell were found dead in the second-floor bedroom of […]
Collider

'Rattlesakes': New Stephen King Novella is a Sequel to 'Cujo'

Legendary horror novelist Stephen King is revisiting an old classic of his, albeit in a bit of a strange way. During an episode of Bloody Disgusting's The Loser's Club podcast, King came on for his first-ever interview for the site and was asked about some of his latest work which included a new novella titled Rattlesnakes. While he kept most of the details of the book close to the vest, he did drop one bombshell about the snake-centric horror tale — it will be a sequel of sorts to the dog-centric horror tale Cujo.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WTAJ

Woman charged with homicide in death of child in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman faces homicide charges after state police say a 3-year-old choked on baby wipes. Chelsea Cooley, 31, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other related felonies after the child died from choking on wipes, according to state police. The boy was […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Repairs to disrupt Route 322 traffic through Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour is ready and in place to help crews work on a railroad crossing on Route 322 through Philipsburg in June. The work to make repairs on the crossing will take place June 6 to June 10. The railroad crosses Route 322 near McDonald’s in Philipsburg. PennDOT reported that crews […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
thedigitalfix.com

Pinocchio trailer brings classic Disney movie to life with Tom Hanks

Pinocchio is next up to become a live-action Disney movie, and we have the first trailer. The adventure movie, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, brings the classic tale to life, just like the eponymous puppet. In this first footage, we see less of our protagonists, and more of the side...
MOVIES
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy