Stroudsburg Couple Accused Of Scamming Hundreds From Locals

By Thomas Kwan

Times are hard for everyone right now. Some decide to work more hours, others pick up a second job or side work. This Stroudsburg couple is accused of stealing from an honest US Army veteran and countless other victims.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, stealing has become more prominent. Money is tight, inflation is on the rise, and some are adapting to this situation in the worst way, by stealing. Pocono Update attempted to get a statement from the couple in question via cellphone and Facebook Messenger, but all attempts failed due to the couple's privacy setting on messaging. According to the FTC, scamming through social media has affected 95,000 victims, for an estimated $770 million.

According to Edward Quiroz, a US Army Veteran and member of a group dedicated to bringing awareness, news, and events to Pocono locals, a Stroudsburg couple has been asking for money upfront with the promise of delivering the purchased item and then receiving the rest. Locals allegedly sent half the money upfront but never received their purchases. Local Stroudsburg residents Nicholas John and his girlfriend Jess Fortois have been allegedly ripping off customers using Facebook Marketplace as their platform of choice.

According to a post by US Army Veteran Quiroz, the couple listed a 1.8t 6-speed transmission for $400, which Quiroz purchased but never received. He paid $200 upfront through Ca$h App and messaged the couple repeatedly over a month before being blocked. Concerned for other potential victims, Edward has posted the couple's Facebook profile and posted an alert in the group dedicated to Pocono locals warning others to stay away from the alleged scammers on the marketplace.

According to a post by Anthony Cain, this wasn't the couple's first time allegedly scamming Pocono locals. Cain and his unnamed wife posted that they were scammed out of $70 via Ca$h App for an Acura Integra bumper. With the promise of receiving the bumper through shipping after payment. At the time of this article, Cain never received his promised bumper. They allegedly took the $70 and blocked Cain on messenger just as they did with Edward.

According to Brit Lancaster, a group member on Facebook, her husband was also a victim of being allegedly scammed by John for a $500 transmission. Vivian Velazquez posted her husband was also a victim, scammed out of $200. Jay Mes also claimed to be a victim of John. Christine Murray Fowbie claimed to be a victim of these scams and countless others on Facebook Marketplace.

Scamming is a big business, and victims become left with very few options to combat this plague that followed the pandemic. If you or anyone you know is a victim of scams, the best way to prevent other victims in the future is by notifying your local authorities and posting in local groups to spread awareness.

