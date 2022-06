TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday, there’s a big change for beach goers on Tybee. The new smoking ban on the beach goes into effect Wednesday morning. You will now see temporary signs up along the island to remind you no smoking or other tobacco related products will be allowed on the beach, more permanent signs are ordered and will be up soon.

TYBEE ISLAND, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO