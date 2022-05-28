ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Brother, sister receive prison terms for roles in 1993 cold case murder

Mount Shasta Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brother and sister received state prison sentences Thursday for their involvement with the murder of a 19-year-old Redding man in a cold case that spanned more than 25 years. Curtis Culver and Shanna Culver were sentenced in Shasta County Superior Court for voluntary manslaughter, robbery in concert and...

www.mtshastanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

TODAY in COURT: Man Who Bit Off Cop’s Thumb Gets Four Years and Change; Kneeland Murder Suspect Says He’s Not Insane, but a Doctor Disagrees; Sotolongo Jury Still Deliberating

A homeless man who bit off part of an Arcata police officer’s thumb was sentenced this morning to four years and eight months in state prison. Delano Blayze Malang, 22, faced up to 21 years, and the Probation Department had recommended 16 years. But Judge Gregory Elvine-Kreis, citing Malang’s youth and mental health problems, selected a penalty that Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm called “kind of a slap on the wrist.”
ARCATA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Anderson for possession of meth for sale

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested after the Anderson Police searched his car and found the materials for methamphetamine sales on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. in Anderson. Anderson Police officers pulled over a car driven by Michael Derek Johnson, 41, of Red Bluff for a code violation. Officers...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State employee arrested for violent online threats held on no bail

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico State employee who was arrested for making violent online threats appeared in court on Tuesday. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Kerry Thao’s arraignment was continued to Thursday and Thao is being held on no bail. A public defender was appointed during the court hearing,...
CHICO, CA
myrcns.com

Wanted on multiple warrants, felon nabbed in Redding after dangerous, multi-agency pursuit that began in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif., — Authorities say a wanted felon was apprehended at the end of a dangerous, multi-agency vehicle pursuit that began in Anderson and ended at the Mount Shasta Mall in Redding yesterday, Monday, May 30. Although the car chase ended at the mall when the man continued fleeing on foot, leaving five dogs behind in his abandoned vehicle, he was tracked down and arrested a short time later while walking near a bank on Dana Drive.
ANDERSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
City
Redding, CA
Shasta County, CA
Crime & Safety
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Shasta County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. ADAM ELIHA PRICE APD Bench Warrant PC273.6(a)...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Former deputy running for Mendocino County sheriff as write-in candidate

Though his name does not appear on the ballots, there is another candidate for Mendocino County sheriff in the June 7 Primary Election: former MCSO Deputy Trent James. Katrina Bartolomie, Mendocino County registrar of voters, said James qualified as a write-in candidate by collecting signatures of support from at least 40 registered voters just before the deadline last week, and was sworn in Monday, May 23, in her office.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect on the loose after deadly stabbing in Red Bluff River Park

RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, JUNE 1, 2:39 AM:. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is actively searching for the person responsible for a stabbing that occurred at River Park Tuesday evening. 911 calls first came in about a person attempting to stab people around 7:30 PM. When officers...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Alleged Dollar Tree burglar arrested with help from RPD's K9 'Otto'

REDDING, Calif. — With help from their K9 'Otto', Redding Police Officers arrested a man who had allegedly broken into a Dollar Tree and trashed the store. The security alarm at the Dollar Tree on Athens Ave in Redding was triggered early Sunday morning. According to the Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chapman
kymkemp.com

HCSO Release Details About Shelter Cove Water Fatality on Sunday

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A hiker died on Sunday after being swept into the Pacific Ocean near Shelter Cove on the Lost Coast Trail in Humboldt County. The incident began at approximately 2:45 p.m. with a call for two people in the water, one mile north of the Black Sands Beach trailhead. According to Nick Pape, Chief, Shelter Cove Fire, two ocean rescue units and two beach rescue units were deployed as well as numerous other emergency response agency resources.The Shelter Cove Fire beach rescue unit contacted a group of hikers who confirmed that two individuals from their party were swept into the ocean. One patient was actively treading water in the rough waves and one was face down approximately 50-100 yards offshore. The ocean rescue unit deployed a boat and jet ski from the marina and made the five-mile trek to the patients in rough 15-20 foot swells and whitecaps. Both patients were transported back to the marina and awaiting Emergency Medical Technicians. The conscious patient was transferred to an ambulance and treated by EMTs. A landing zone was established at the Shelter Cove airport and the patient was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for further treatment. Their medical condition is unknown at this time. The second patient was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. This incident is under investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State employee arrested for making violent threats in YouTube comments

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico State employee was arrested on campus Thursday evening for making violent statements, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey says Kerry Thao, who was a former Chico State student, was arrested on campus after the FBI got a tip from Google that Thao was encouraging Asians to shoot white and Black Americans in YouTube comments.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after stabbing attack at Red Bluff City Park

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at Red Bluff City Park. As of Wednesday morning, police said no suspect had been arrested. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from the park on Riverside Way in Red Bluff. Witnesses reported a man trying to stab people.
RED BLUFF, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Cold Case#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Attorney S Office#Da#Grace
kymkemp.com

Man Allegedly Shot in Eureka Turns Out to Have Likely Fallen Down While Intoxicated

File under: This sounded a lot worse than it was…. A little after 3 a.m., a suspect reportedly shot a man in the 4000 block of D St just south of Eureka. Law enforcement and an ambulance rushed to the scene. The victim, a male, whose age was unknown at the time of the reported shooting, was taken to the hospital.
actionnewsnow.com

2 sentenced in 1993 cold case murder in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The final two people in the cold case murder of Frank McAlister in Shasta County were sentenced on Thursday, the Shasta County District Attorney said. Curtis Culver was sentenced to 35 years in state prison. Shanna Culver was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, the district attorney said.
actionnewsnow.com

Search resumes Monday in Colusa for missing Sacramento River swimmer

COLUSA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a person who was last seen in the Sacramento River near Levee Park in Colusa Sunday night. Deputies say a person who was not wearing a life jacket was having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the river. The Colusa County...
COLUSA, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Search and Rescue responds to fatal accident involving Chico man

Plumas County Search and Rescue responded to the scene of a fatal accident on Saturday afternoon May 29. The Quincy office of the California Highway Patrol released a report of the incident this morning May 31. According to the CHP, David Nunley, 72, 0f Chico, was traveling northbound on Peoria...
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion in Cottonwood kills 4 sheep

COTTONWOOD, Calif.- A Cottonwood woman is devastated after a mountain lion slaughtered four of her livestock. The owner tells Action News Now that her sheep means everything to her, and she is worried because the mountain lion is still on the loose. The video owner shared shows the mountain lion...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver crashes into Chico Jack in the Box on Broadway Monday

CHICO, Calif. — A driver crashed into the Jack in the Box on Broadway and West 5th streets Monday. According to the Chico Police Department, the call came in to dispatch at 9:32 a.m. on Memorial Day. The CPD said, for unknown reasons, the driver of a white pickup...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing hiker located, rescued by Butte County Sheriff's Department

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker who was last seen near the Middle Fork of the Feather River was located by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday. The Helicopter Rescue Technicians were requested to help assist the helicopter and pilots of the Butte County Sheriff’s Department in their search for a missing hiker who was last reported to be in the Middle Fork of the Feather River.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy