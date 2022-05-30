ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nepal is one of the most dangerous nations for passenger aviation after 12 tragedies in 12 years

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AaEP_0fu6FPtT00

Rescuers have reached the remains of the Tara Airlines aircraft that went missing in Nepal early on Sunday morning. The Twin Otter aircraft was carrying 22 passengers and crew on a flight between the touist hubs of Pokhara and Jomsom. There are not believed to be any survivors.

It is the 12th aviation tragedy in as many years in the mountainous kingdom – making it one of the most dangerous nations in the world for passenger aviation.

In an era where flying is becoming ever safer, crashes in Nepal continue to haunt the headlines. The losses usually involving small propeller planes in poor weather.

The nation’s domestic airlines tend to use old, ill-maintained aircraft; the Twin Otter involved in the latest tragedy was around 40 years old. There is inadequate training in, and enforcement of, accepted international aviation standards.

In a country with very challenging terrain and unpredictable weather, there is little hope that this litany of tragedy will end soon.

All the nation’s airlines are banned from the EU because safety officials have no faith in Nepal’s aviation regulator. The European Commission excludes “All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Nepal”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NA4aU_0fu6FPtT00

Those authorities have overseen terrible losses – with two previous crashes on the link between Jomson and Pokhara in the past decade.

In 2012, 15 of the 21 people aboard an Agni Air flight died. Their aircraft had been unable to land at Jomson and was returning to Pokhara.

Four years later, a Tara Air plane crashed en route from Pokhara to Jomsom . Twenty-three lives were lost.

The International Civil Aviation Organization is seeking to reduce the rate of fatal accidents in Nepal. It says: “The country’s beautiful but rugged terrain makes the safety of air operations more challenging than in other areas of the world.”

In 2012, seven British passengers were among the 19 people who died aboard a Sita Air Dornier 228 that came down shortly after take off from Kathmandu on a flight to Lukla. The tragedy was blamed on “a combination of factors, including an overweight aircraft with too much luggage stowed on board”.

Travellers to the mountain kingdom must continue to weigh the risks of flying – while remaining aware that the roads in Nepal are lethal, too, with an accident rate six times higher than in the UK.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Nepal finds nearly all victims of plane crash

KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Nepal authorities on Monday recovered or located the bodies of all but one of 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside on Sunday, officials said, and the government has formed a panel to investigate the incident. Two Germans, four Indians and...
ACCIDENTS
CNBC

At least 14 dead in Nepal plane crash, rescue operations continue

Rescue workers in Nepal on Monday recovered 14 bodies as they scoured a remote Himalayan mountainside scattered with the wreckage of a small plane that crashed with 22 aboard, with officials saying the chance of finding survivors was slim. Operated by privately owned Tara Air, the aircraft went down during...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepal#European Union#Sita Air#Tragedies#Tara Airlines#The Twin Otter#Eu#The European Commission#Agni Air
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yana Bostongirl

A Fiery Midair Collision Between Planes That Horrified the World

The world's deadliest mid-air collision between planes occurred on November 12, 1996, over the village of Charkhi Dadri in India. The planes involved in the crash were Saudi Arabian (Saudia) Flight 763, a Boeing 747 en route from Delhi to Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, and Kazhakstan Airlines Flight 1907 which was inbound from Chimkent, Kazhakstan.
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
Narcity

A Russian Plane Has Been Parked At Pearson Airport For Months & Its Bill Is Over $94K

One plane is racking up quite the serious parking bill with Toronto Pearson Airport. The Antonov AN-124, a cargo plane owned by Russian airline Volga-Dnepr, has been grounded at Toronto's airport since February 27, when the Canadian government banned all Russian aircrafts from entering the country's airspace. This call was made shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

675K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy