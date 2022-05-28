Cozens' three points helps Canada to gold medal game

(WGR 550) – Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens continues to have a dominant World Championship, as he tallied a goal and two assists to help Canada over Czechia to advance to the gold medal game against Finland for the third-straight year.

Cozens and fellow Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund of Sweden are second at the Worlds with six goals each. Cozens' six goals and six assists for 12 points in nine games earned him the honor of being named one of the three best players for Canada throughout the tournament.

Canada had a hard time staying out of the penalty box in the first period against Czechia. The Canadians had to kill four power plays, and only gave up one goal to former Boston Bruins center David Krejci.

Cozens tied the score with just 32 seconds left in the period, converting his own rebound chance.

Second period goals from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson, New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal and Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry gave Canada a comfortable three-goal lead after 40 minutes.

Cozens on a backhand, along with Blue Jackets rookie forward Cole Sillinger closed out the scoring.

Seattle Kraken goalie Chris Driedger was Canada’s Player of the Game, stopping 25 shots.

Canada beat Finland last year at the World Championship to win the gold medal.

As for the United States, they lost to the Finns, 4-3, and will play Czechia for the bronze.

Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt got the Americans on the board first, but Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen tied it before the period was over.

Montreal Canadiens prospect and forward at Harvard University, Sean Farrell tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but Heiskanen’s former teammate in Dallas, Sami Vatanen gave the Finns the lead back.

In the third, former Sabres first round pick and now Canadiens forward Joel Armia made it 4-2.

Ottawa Senators forward Adam Gaudette cut the lead to one with just 2:51 left, but Team USA couldn’t push the tying goal past Jussi Olkinuora.

Olkinuora never played in the NHL, but spent four years in the minors with the St. John’s IceCaps, Ontario Reign, Tulsa Oilers and Manitoba Moose before leaving to play in Finland.

Sabres winger John Hayden has no points for Team USA in nine games. He’s playing for head coach Don Granato, who serving as an assistant under USA head coach David Quinn.

It was in the quarterfinal round where Canada eliminated Sweden from the World Championship. Asplund had six goal and six points in eight games, while Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and five assists for seven points in eight games.

The bronze medal game is Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m. ET, while the gold medal game starts at 1:20 p.m. ET. Both games can be seen on the NHL Network.