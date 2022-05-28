ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Cozens' three points helps Canada to gold medal game

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q48rV_0fu6CVMs00

(WGR 550) – Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens continues to have a dominant World Championship, as he tallied a goal and two assists to help Canada over Czechia to advance to the gold medal game against Finland for the third-straight year.

Cozens and fellow Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund of Sweden are second at the Worlds with six goals each. Cozens' six goals and six assists for 12 points in nine games earned him the honor of being named one of the three best players for Canada throughout the tournament.

Canada had a hard time staying out of the penalty box in the first period against Czechia. The Canadians had to kill four power plays, and only gave up one goal to former Boston Bruins center David Krejci.

Cozens tied the score with just 32 seconds left in the period, converting his own rebound chance.

Second period goals from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson, New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal and Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry gave Canada a comfortable three-goal lead after 40 minutes.

Cozens on a backhand, along with Blue Jackets rookie forward Cole Sillinger closed out the scoring.

Seattle Kraken goalie Chris Driedger was Canada’s Player of the Game, stopping 25 shots.

Canada beat Finland last year at the World Championship to win the gold medal.

As for the United States, they lost to the Finns, 4-3, and will play Czechia for the bronze.

Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt got the Americans on the board first, but Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen tied it before the period was over.

Montreal Canadiens prospect and forward at Harvard University, Sean Farrell tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but Heiskanen’s former teammate in Dallas, Sami Vatanen gave the Finns the lead back.

In the third, former Sabres first round pick and now Canadiens forward Joel Armia made it 4-2.

Ottawa Senators forward Adam Gaudette cut the lead to one with just 2:51 left, but Team USA couldn’t push the tying goal past Jussi Olkinuora.

Olkinuora never played in the NHL, but spent four years in the minors with the St. John’s IceCaps, Ontario Reign, Tulsa Oilers and Manitoba Moose before leaving to play in Finland.

Sabres winger John Hayden has no points for Team USA in nine games. He’s playing for head coach Don Granato, who serving as an assistant under USA head coach David Quinn.

It was in the quarterfinal round where Canada eliminated Sweden from the World Championship. Asplund had six goal and six points in eight games, while Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and five assists for seven points in eight games.

The bronze medal game is Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m. ET, while the gold medal game starts at 1:20 p.m. ET. Both games can be seen on the NHL Network.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Avalanche, Oilers put on show in Game 1 of Western Conference Final

DENVER -- If you like goals, it was a great one. On the other hand, listen to The Great One. "You've got to play defense, man," Wayne Gretzky, the leading scorer in NHL history, said on TNT during the second intermission of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sweden, NY
City
Ontario, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Dubois & Lowry Shine for Canada at 2022 IIHF World Championship

If you were to ask Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry, they’d likely say they’d rather have completed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs rather than the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Finland. Despite that, the pair of centres — two of five Jets’ players or prospects to suit up...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Craig Berube’s stunning Torey Krug admission will have Blues fans fuming

The St. Louis Blues put up a valiant fight against the Colorado Avalanche, but they were ultimately defeated in a six-game series. Star defender Torey Krug missed the entire second round after sustaining an injury in St. Louis’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Not having the veteran defenseman available was a big loss for the Blues against the Avs, and Craig Berube’s latest comments on Krug’s injury are sure to have fans confused and furious.
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft order set through first 28 picks

Remaining four spots to be determined by conference finals, Stanley Cup Final. The first 28 picks of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft have been set with the end of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Sean Farrell
Person
Sami Vatanen
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Adam Gaudette
Person
Rasmus Asplund
NBC Sports

Key offseason dates for the Capitals this summer

Now that the calendar has flipped over to June, the heavy lifting of the offseason will soon start to get underway for the Capitals and for the NHL. With the playoffs already more than halfway completed, here’s a look at some important days to monitor for the Capitals over the next two months:
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Kevin Fiala

Forward had a career year but has an uncertain future in Minnesota as offseason begins. By almost any measure, Kevin Fiala just wrapped up one of the finest individual seasons in Wild history. Fiala's 33 goals marked the first time in his NHL career he reached the 30-goal plateau, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Canadians#Boston Bruins#Barzal 97
ClutchPoints

Lightning get worrying Brayden Point update ahead of Eastern Conference Finals

The Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up for the Eastern Conference Finals for the third year in a row. After sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers, the Lightning look poised to return to the Stanley Cup Finals, though they’ll have to take on the winner of the Canes-Rangers series first. The Lightning provided an injury update after Sunday’s practice, and the news on Brayden Point, or lack thereof, should concern fans in Tampa. According to Eduardo Encina, Point was not on the ice for practice.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
739
Followers
3K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy