Hannibal, MO

Riedel Foundation approves $25,000 matching grant to Hannibal-LaGrange University

By Sarah Deien
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANNIBAL, Mo. — The George H. Riedel Foundation recently approved a $25,000 matching grant for Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Scarlet and Blue fundraising auction. Ray Carty, vice president for institutional advancement at HLGU, said the school is experiencing a financial...

Cancer survivors to be honored Friday at Blessing Hospital

QUINCY — Cancer survivors from across the area are invited to Blessing Hospital at noon on Friday, June 3 for the National Cancer Survivor Day celebration on parking lot 21 of the Blessing campus at 11th and College. The event will consist of a survivor parade, carnival games and...
QUINCY, IL
Advocacy Network for Children to co-host human trafficking training on Thursday

QUINCY — Advocacy Network for Children, together with the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Taskforce and Truckers Against Trafficking, is sponsoring a human trafficking awareness training from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at Madison Park Christian Church, 4700 Broadway. The training is free and breakfast will be provided. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.
QUINCY, IL
New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
‘It’s almost like we’re living in a prison’: Loraine couple, Illinois EPA file lawsuits against northern Adams County hog confinement

LORAINE, Ill. — Two civil suits filed in Adams County Circuit Court claim County Line Swine, Inc., a 5,000-hog confinement in northern Adams County, and Carroll Family Farms, LLC, of Carthage, which owns the swine and provides feed for the facility, are operating the hog confinement with improper methods that have harmful impacts on local farmers, landowners and residents.
ILLINOIS STATE
Hannibal Ramp Park opens for summer hours on June 6

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Summer hours for Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will begin June 6. The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. Ramp Park will be open noon to 8 p.m. every day, weather permitting. Cost is $3 for a daily admission and $40...
HANNIBAL, MO
QPD Blotter for May 29, 2022

Zion Byrd-White (22) Homeless for ticket on file for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison Hy-Vee on 10/18/21. NTA – 135. Donterrias Raymond (22) Hannibal, MO for FTA-DWLS, Uninsured at 8th and Jefferson. Lodged – 126,185. Melissa Mitchell (42) 912 N. 6th for FTA-Seat Belt at 912 N. 6th St....
HANNIBAL, MO
Southeast Iowa man injured in Sunday night crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Sunday evening crash in northeast Missouri. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Missouri Highway 27, less than a mile north of Saint Francisville in Clark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Andrew...
CLARK COUNTY, MO
DAILY MUDDY: Guns and hogs

Ashley Conrad asks why the inaction regarding last week’s school shooting in Texas and David Adam updates a dispute over a hog confinement facility near Loraine. The Abbey, Utopia, Harvey’s Furniture, Instant Replay, Quincy Warehouse Bargains and The Liquor Booth bring you The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out...
TEXAS STATE
Teens ejected after boat capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks, injuring three people. The driver, a 41-year-old man, and two passengers, both 13-years-old, were ejected when the boat capsized around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. All of the victims suffered minor or moderate injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Two charged with meth trafficking

EDWARDSVILLE – Two out-of-state people were charged with methamphetamine trafficking Thursday after investigations by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois. Lucious M. Hutchins, 43, of Jonesville, Louisiana, was charged May 26 with methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class X felonies. According to court documents, on...
ALTON, IL

