TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Emergency Benefits from a statewide program meant to help individuals buy groceries ended Tuesday. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, has offered increased benefits over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the emergency benefits coming to an end, a local charity says this will be just one of many factors having an impact on people’s wallets.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO