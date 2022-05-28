ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Sanibel Begins Living Shoreline Project Along Woodring Road

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Sanibel has officially started the construction of a living shoreline on Woodring Road, located at the end of Dixie Beach Road. The city is taking a different approach in combating erosion, to which the area is known to be prone. The project began on May 16 and is...

Sanibel School Fund Breaks Records at Annual Event

The Sanibel and Captiva communities united in support of The Sanibel School in mid-May, making this year’s Blue Ribbon Golf Classic the most successful fundraiser for the school in history. The Sanibel School Fund announced the event raised more than $135,000 to support the school’s STEM program – a...
New car washes under construction throughout Lee County

If the private-equity companies and investors played their cards right, there should be cleaner cars driving around Lee County soon. New car washes are under construction in just about every corridor of the county. A ModWash Express Car Wash is in the works for State Road 82 and Forum Boulevard....
Bear cub approaches people in Naples’ Pelican Marsh neighborhood

A man came across a bear in the Pelican Marsh neighborhood in Naples on Sunday. Above is the cub that was caught on camera in Pelican Marsh. At first, the bear showed curiosity about Jim Roberts and his neighbors. “The bear seemed very docile at first. And then as more...
Bonita Springs seeking applicants for food insecurity program

Bonita Springs is launching a food insecurity funding program to implement a federal grant and is seeking applicants from area non-profit food pantries that currently serve citizens located in the city. The city received $496,713 in funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid,...
$1.16 billion Naples builder names new regional executive

National building services firm Manhattan Construction Co. has named Craig Bryant vice president of its Southwest Florida operations. Based in Naples, Bryant will oversee client engagement and executive leadership of the region’s preconstruction and construction services, according to a statement. Across his 23-year commercial construction career, Bryant has held project management and executive leadership positions primarily in Southwest Florida. His portfolio of projects includes multifamily, higher education, K-12, senior living, class A office space and hospitality market sectors.
#Shoreline#Fish#Birds#Erosion#Urban Construction
Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
SWFLA To Do List: Free Saturday at Naples Zoo, more

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Free Saturday at Naples Zoo. It’s Free Saturday for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. See...
Upstairs, downstairs: Residential moves in above retail in downtown Naples

Boutique, mixed-use developments are the rage in downtown Naples. A floor or two of upscale condominiums above a ground floor of high-end retail and office space has long been common on Fifth Avenue South, but now this popular vertical combination of residential and commercial is quickly expanding elsewhere in the city.
738 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral; 239-347-7033 or www.texastonys.com. 4519 Tamiami Trail E., Naples; 239-732-8392 or www.texastonys.com. Most Southwest Floridians may know Tony Phelan for his Pinchers restaurants. The food there is inspired by the Sunshine State. But Mr. Phelan is a Texas boy at heart, so it was natural that he would fuse the barbecue of his Texas roots with orange wood from Florida. His ribs, brisket, chicken, pork and other meats have a mellow kiss of citrus that complements the rubs.
Collier and Lee County homeowners wonder if now is the time to sell their second house

Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:
Naples man creates website for volunteer school marshals

A man in Naples has taken keeping kids safe in schools into his own hands with a website for volunteers to sign up to be school marshals. The idea is that retired law enforcement officials, veterans, and military members would volunteer to stand watch over schools. The idea is getting a lot of response following the Uvalde school massacre.
Sarasota County adds $1 million for town library development

It appears as a note on the bottom of the 72nd page of a 222-page budget workshop presentation, delivered to Sarasota County Commissioners last week. But it was enough to elicit cheers from Longboat Key leaders and potentially serve as a milestone for a long-awaited addition to the island’s lifestyle.
Brookside Market launches on Davis Blvd. in East Naples

The Brookside Market launched Saturday at 1947 Davis Blvd. in East Naples with a grand opening celebration featuring music, tacos, beer, wine and champagne at the new store and hangout. Co-owned by brothers Bryan and Matt Flores and Mangrove Outfitters’ Cody Shadley, the self-serve bar and bottle shop has a rotating selection of 160 craft beers, plus wine, charcuterie and sandwiches from Naples-based Yacht Club Subs. Brookside Market, which sells provisions for a day of boating or fishing, is connected to the adjacent Mangrove Outfitters Fly Shop, which Capt. Tom Shadley recently relocated about two miles from the storefront where it operated for 27 years. The new shop at 1949 Davis Blvd. sells high-end rods, reels and other fishing gear and apparel. It also provides in-house professional fishing guides.
Carole’s House introduces French bakery café to Naples area

The Memorial Day weekend launch of a modern café and French bakery in East Naples is the beginning of a local business concept with plans to open as many as a half-dozen locations by the end of 2023. The second location is already underway for Carole’s House Café &...
