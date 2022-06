Down Syndrome Alabama awarded five young adults with scholarships May 5 to go toward their post-secondary education. Among the recipients, Jackson Ray of Vinemont, Lindsay Davis of Mountain Brook and Grace Davis of Vestavia Hills are enrolled in the Eagles Program at Auburn University. Chandler Herrero of Birmingham is enrolled in CrossingPoints at the University of Alabama, and Hannah Baker of Trussville is enrolled in Mississippi State’s Access Program.

