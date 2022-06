NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a scrap metal facility off of Stokes Avenue. A spokesperson for the department said "multiple vehicles" are on fire. Photos show that smoke can be seen from far away. Officials said they responded to reports of a car explosion at 10:21 a.m. Upon arrival, they found scrap metal on fire in addition to the vehicles. Backup was requested, and fire was spreading to a nearby fuel tank.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO