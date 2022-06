NATICK – Pasquale DeLuca of Natick passed away on May 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 85. He was born in 1937 in Corfinio L’Agiila, Italy where he lived for most of his childhood then, moving to France with his parents and siblings. Before moving to America, Pasquale briefly lived in Canada, eventually finding his way to Massachusetts and landing in Natick when he and Maria married in 1959. Their family nearly tripled as Patsy and Maria welcomed seven children in the two decades that followed.

