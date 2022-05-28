ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

10 Rockers Who Hold Annual Charity Events

By Jacklyn Krol
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A good majority of musicians give back to charity, however, some rockers have taken it to the next level and created annual...

q1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
ALT 103.5

30 Concerts In 30 Days! Win SPAC Concert Tickets Every Day In June!

Q1057 and 1035 is teaming up with Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Live Nation for '30 Concerts In 30 Days'!. Listen to the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station every day in the month of June for your chance to win concert tickets to SPAC. We can get you in to see Robert Plant, Dead & Co., Reo Speedwagon and more! We will even give you the chance to win on the weekends!
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

World’s Biggest Bounce House Sets New Dates For Capital Region Visit

Big Bounce America and the World's Biggest Bounce House were originally set to visit the Capital Region this weekend. If your kids were excited to jump around to their heart's delight in the World's Largest Bounce House, they will have to wait a little longer - though not too long! You may recall we reported back in March that Big Bounce America was making its way to the area this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th - May 29th.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy