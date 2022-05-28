Golden Alert issued for missing woman

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police released the name of the body found in Prestonsburg last week. On May 25, 2022, the Prestonsburg Police Department alerted the Kentucky State Police about an unidentified body in the Levisa Fork River. KSP says Gordon McKinney, 54, of Harold, Kentucky was the man found. The […]
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — The search for a Pikeville man has come to a tragic end, after he was identified as the body found last week in the Big Sandy River, in Prestonsburg. Prestonsburg Police, Prestonsburg Fire and Kentucky State Police recovered the body last Wednesday. On Tuesday, Kentucky State...
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with finding a missing girl who was reported missing late Monday. Marlie Elisabeth Snyder, 15, was reported missing by family members. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 423-543-2324.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County. The coroner’s office tells us a deputy shot and killed a suspect. The coroner said his office was called to a home on Taylor Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He didn’t say what led up to the shooting.
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of Rebecca Ritchie, age 41, of Elmrock Decoy Road in Soft Shell, Kentucky and Taylor Gaddis, age 27, of South Hart Road in Somerset, Kentucky for drug related offenses. On May 30, 2022, at 01:42 AM, Deputies Tan...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers issued nearly 500 traffic citations over the long Memorial Day weekend, according to release statistics from the department. The holiday weekend included traffic incidents from 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, through 11:59 p.m. on Memorial Day, officials noted. During this time,...
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. The Sheriff’s Office said in a post Sunday that Marion Randy Cornett was last seen at Ermine Double Kwik (Exxon). He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black work boots...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man Monday morning. Franklin Delano Grizzel went missing from Hawkins County Sunday but has been found safe, according to Hawkins County E-911.
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro have arrested a man they say never returned from a test drive. Middlesboro Police officers arrested for Taylor DeHart Tuesday evening. According to police officials, DeHart test drove a gray 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto Tuesday and never returned with it. After...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are working to identify a suspect who broke into two Knoxville businesses in May, according to a social post. The individual reportedly broke into the Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus, located at 621 Lamar Street, and Yee-Haw Brewing, located at 745...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The woman killed in a crash on South Holston Lake Monday has been identified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Samantha Jo Hess, 23, of Kingsport, was killed in a crash involving a deck boat and a jet ski on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains were found in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to an area near 101 Industrial Drive around 9:50 a.m. Police had been contacted after receiving a report of “human skeletal remains located in a […]
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wednesday is the deadline for a negotiated settlement in the trial of Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn Boswell. Boswell faces 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder. While she is not expected to appear in court Wednesday, the negotiated settlement deadline gives […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has warned against “vigilante groups” trying to catch child predators. “I don’t think there’s anybody that doesn’t have a heart for child victims,” KPD ICAC task force Commander Tony Willis, said, “But the “vigilante...
PINEVILLE, KY - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is reporting that an individual wanted in connection to an Attempted Murder case in Southeastern Kentucky, has been arrested. John Miller 56 of New Tazewell, TN was taken into custody on May 22, 2022, by Middlesboro Police Officer Caleb Ayers in regard...
Ryan Knauss’s name read for the first time at East Tenn. Veterans Memorial. The late Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, 23, who died in Afghanistan, was honored at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial on Monday. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knox County Rescue said they’ve responded to eight water rescue...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is probing the discovery of a Johnson City woman’s body found at Beauty Spot, located on Unaka Mountain in Unicoi County. The body of 48 year old Athena Saunders was found near a gravel road near the popular attraction on Monday. The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the TBI in the active investigation. Our newsroom has reached out to the TBI for additional comments and are awaiting a response.
UPDATE: Carter County 911 told News Channel 11 that Milligan Highway is now back open. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A single-vehicle crash involving a power line has an area of the Milligan Highway closed until further notice. Captain Matt Sexton with the Elizabethton Police Department told News Channel 11 they received a call about a […]
