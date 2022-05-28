Golden Alert issued for missing woman

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police released the name of the body found in Prestonsburg last week. On May 25, 2022, the Prestonsburg Police Department alerted the Kentucky State Police about an unidentified body in the Levisa Fork River. KSP says Gordon McKinney, 54, of Harold, Kentucky was the man found. The […]

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO