Trevor Williams pitched five shutout innings on Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out one. He earned the win, moving to 1-3. Williams had just six whiffs and a 21% CSW rate, but the Mets gave him plenty of support such that he could go right after the Nationals without worrying much about the consequences. He now has a 3.58 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a passable 7.48 K/9 rate, but there's a complete lack of upside and plenty of downside with the veteran. He's only an NL-only option and will take on the Dodgers in his next start.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO