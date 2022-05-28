Nutritionists Agree: This Is The Best Dessert For Healthy Weight Loss

Shutterstock

Losing weight healthily doesn’t have to mean giving up dessert! We reached out to nutrition and health experts and learned more about one dessert option that has many benefits for your gut health, digestion and ability to aid your weight loss journey (when paired with lots of water, regular exercise, other healthy diet choices and a regulated sleep schedule!) Read on for a delicious daily dessert idea recommended by Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.

Healthiest Weight Loss Dessert: Greek Yogurt Topped With Berries

When in doubt of what to eat for dessert, you can't go wrong with Greek yogurt and fruit as a topping, Cowin says. Having this after dinner, he notes, can not only aid your digestion (and promote a healthy metabolism which is vital for weight loss), but it can also help you prepare for a good night's sleep.

"Not only is Greek yogurt topped with fruit packed with nutrients, but it's a good source of protein, which can help you feel full for a while so you can avoid overeating or midnight snacking," he says. Plus, Cowin notes, Greek yogurt is "also lower in sugar and calories than other types of yogurt," so this is "perfect for those who want to satisfy their sweet tooth but are working to lose weight."

Additionally, Cowin stresses that Greek yogurt has a good amount of tryptophan. "Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that the body uses to create serotonin," he explains, "a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood and allows you to get a good night's sleep."

When it comes to choosing a topping for your yogurt dessert, Richards recommends adding blueberries. "Berries of just about every variety, but especially blueberries, contain fiber and phytonutrients which act as antioxidants in the body," she says. Antioxidants work to reduce free radical damage from toxins, which Richards adds lead to inflammation and chronic disease along with outward impacts like those associated with aging.

"Blueberries are the highest in antioxidants. Their specific antioxidants are flavonoids, plant compounds that give these berries protection and when consumed give us similar protection on a cellular level as well," she says, noting their ability to also promote healthy weight loss. "These versatile berries are also high in nutrients while being low in calories. This makes them an ideal ingredient to yogurt," she suggests, or just "eaten by themselves."