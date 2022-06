On Tuesday’s show: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia discusses the school shooting in Uvalde and answers listener questions. Also this hour: Why former Houston Astros star Ken Caminiti admitted he’d used steroids long before anyone else did — and the demons that led to his untimely death — are the subject of a new book by journalist Dan Good. It’s called Playing Through the Pain.

