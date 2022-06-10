ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REN Clean Skincare fans – here’s how to save 20% on serums, SPF and more

By Lois Borny
 2 days ago

We’ve all been jumping on the clean beauty hype but, when it comes to natural formulas, London based Ren Clean Skincare came early to the party.

Dropping its first natural elixirs back in 2000, the cult skincare brand uses clinically proven natural and bioactive ingredients for its skincare cocktails, which are specifically formulated for sensitive skin.

Housing cruelty-free products for every skin type and concern across body and skincare, the brand serves up plenty of TLC for our all-important skin barrier, whether you’re after serums and face masks, cleansers or toners.

Ultimately, whether you’re on the hunt for a glow-getting, skin smoothing or anti-ageing formula, Ren has blessed us with a product to suit.

Last week we were blessed with 20 per cent off (almost) eveything during the brand’s sale but, if you missed the boat there is still time to start ticking off your skincare wishlist. As of today and right up untill 27 June you can save that 20 per cent when you use the code “IND20” instead.

Stuck for choice? If redness is a cause for concern, our IndyBest approved evercalm redness relief serum (was £48, now £38.40, Renskincare.com ) could be a good place to start.

Landing top spot in our edit of the best anti redness products, we loved the lightweight (and vegan!) formula which our tester praised for being “a great long-term solution and quick fix to skin that’s suffered a reaction, taking away signs of sensitivity including tightness, burning and itching.”

Buy the evercalm redness relief serum now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlbAN_0ftzXbak00

For a dose of brightness-boosting vitamin C, we raved about the glow daily vitamin C gel cream (was £40, now £32, Renskincare.com ) in our edit of the best vitamin C skincare products – the “featherlight” moisturiser would be perfect for warmer summer days, our tester thought, adding that it melted into the skin for smooth base perfect for applying make-up.

Buy the glow daily vitamin C gel cream now

While we haven’t reviewed the AHA smart renewal body serum (was £37, now £29.60, Renskincare.com ), the formula has become something of a TikTok sensation with one video featuring the serum amassing over 170,000 views. If you’re looking for a pampering treat then the exfoliating and moisturising skin hero is said to slough away dead skin to reveal a more evenly toned, satin-smooth finish.

Buy the AHA smart renewal body serum now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDU4A_0ftzXbak00

Another unmissable best seller to snag right now is the ready steady glow daily AHA tonic (was £28, now £22.40, Renskincare.com ). One million bottles of the stuff, on hand to exfoliate, brighten and hydrate, have already flown off the shelves and into our beauty arsenals. Owing to the cocktail of natural ingredients, the formula also tends to fine lines while smoothing our texture and skin tone.

Buy the ready steady glow daily AHA tonic now

While sun protection is important all year round – we all know the importance of SPF by now – if you haven’t yet added one to your routine or are looking for a more natural upgrade, consider Ren’s bestselling formula. The clean screen mineral SPF 30 (was £33, now £26.40, Renskincare.com ) blocks out both UVB and UVA rays but is said to leave a matte finish.

Buy the clean screen mineral SPF 30 now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Sajo_0ftzXbak00

For a beauty sleep saviour to add to your arsenal, the overnight glow dark spot sleeping cream (was £53, now £42.40, Renskincare.com ) is said to tend to hyperpigmentation and dark spots, while Ren says results are revealed from just one week.

Buy the overnight glow dark spot sleeping cream now

Whatever skin saviours you’ve got your eye on, the discounts end in just one week so be sure to snap these up now so as not to miss out.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

