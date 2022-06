The future of catcher Willson Contreras with the Chicago Cubs could possibly soon have a long-awaited resolution. As it stands, Contreras will become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season. He is under team control for the ongoing campaign, with it being the third year that he is arbitration-eligible. However, the Cubs and Contreras have yet to find a solution to this matter, as the two sides are scheduled for an arbitration hearing on June 9.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO