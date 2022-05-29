ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Nepal search and rescue teams locate remains of 16 passengers of downed Tara Air flight

By Sugam Pokharel, Elizabeth Yee, Manveena Suri, CNN's Teele Rebane, Reuters
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Search and rescue teams in Nepal have recovered the bodies of 16 people on board a Tara Air flight that crashed with 22 people on board, authorities said...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 5

Related
NBC News

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal’s mountains, officials said. The Tara Air plane, which was on a 20-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Air traffic controller, 36, dies and five battle their injuries after small plane smashes into a BRIDGE in Miami and bursts into flames in horror crash that wiped out a minivan

A Miami air traffic controller was killed when a small plane he was on crashed into a car on a bridge and burst into flames. Authorities say Narciso Torres, 36, died when the single-engine Cessna 172 he was on lost engine power and crashed, hitting a minivan with three people inside at around 1pm on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepal#Us Bangla Airlines#Inclement Weather#Civil Aviation Authority#Twitter#The Nepali Army
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man and dog on lifelong dream drive from Brazil to Alaska die in crash two days from finish line

A social media influencer and his dog were just two days away from completing a lifelong dream drive to Alaska from Brazil when they died in a car collision.Jesse Koz, a 29-year-old Brazilian national, and his golden retriever Shurastey died instantly on Monday after his 1978 Volkswagen Beetle entered into a head-on crash with a Ford Escape near Selma, Oregon.The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as 62-year-old Eileen Huss, was taken to hospital with injuries, while a toddler in the back of the vehicle was uninjured.Koz had travelled 52,000 miles and across 17 countries in his car with...
SELMA, OR
Complex

9 Suspects Arrested After Plane Crash Photos Sent to Passengers on Departing Flight Cause Panic

Nine suspects were arrested at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after passengers were sent graphic photos of plane crashes when they boarded the flight. As the Guardian reported, authorities believe the individuals arrested were responsible for sending the photos to other passengers on the taxiing airplane on Tuesday using the iPhone AirDrop function. When people received the images, there was a panic that caused the pilot to return to the gate. The plane was gearing up for takeoff for Istanbul, Turkey when the incident happened.
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Father, 57, who flew to Croatia for romantic break with his wife is held in airport cell for entire FIVE DAYS after accidentally boarding Ryanair flight using his step-daughter's passport

An unlucky father was detained in Croatia - after accidentally using his stepdaughter's passport to board his flight. David Chadwick, 57, boarded a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Croatia for a romantic five-day break with his wife Alison, 46, but was stopped by border guards when landing at Zagreb Airport.
U.K.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy