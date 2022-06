A return to Haydock for the Lancashire Oaks could be on the cards for Viola following her fine effort to finish second in the Pinnacle Stakes on Merseyside. James Fanshawe's filly was perhaps an unlucky loser in the Group Three event having been short of room in the closing stages as the daughter of Lope De Vega finished placed behind winner Sea La Rosa for the third time since conquering William Haggas' charge in a Doncaster handicap last summer.

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO