Phyllis Mae Coombs, 81, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022. She was born July 6, 1940, in Morgantown. She was a member of Fairview Methodist Church and loved her church family. Phyllis was a gentle woman, always kind and thoughtful to everyone she met. She always had a smile on her face. We were truly blessed to have had her in our lives.

17 HOURS AGO