William Sovine

Gene Hall DeWitt, 91, of Sandyville, passed away on May 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on Oct. 10, 1930, in Rowlesburg, son of the late Ira and Mabel DeWitt. Gene was a member of the Sandyville Church of Christ where he was baptized and very active, and he visited the nursing homes with the church. He graduated from Rowlesburg High School with the Class of 1949, where he excelled in basketball, football and baseball, having made the first cut with the Pittsburgh Pirates professional baseball team. He retired as a crane operator with Kaiser Aluminum with 40 years of service. He loved his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, pinochle and gardening.

SANDYVILLE, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO