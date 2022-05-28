ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Sovine

By Submitted to The Dominion Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Russell “Rusty” Sovine, 64, of Harman, formerly of Hurricane and Pawleys Island, S.C., passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, from complications of a heart attack. Rusty was a gifted athlete and graduated from Hurricane High School. He attended Morehead State University and played football there....

Douglas Weis

Douglas Joseph Weis, 71, of Morgantown, passed away on May 30, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Doug was born in Pittsburgh, the only son of Herbert and Shirley Weis. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; his son, Austin Weis and fiancée Kellie Darnell; his daughter, Jamie Pro-Phillips and husband Justin; son, Brandon Pro and fiancée Daniela Hart; and two grandsons, Parker and Bryce Phillips.
Eleanor Lamb

Eleanor Negri Lamb, 100, passed away on May 29, 2022, at Stonerise Healthcare in Morgantown. She was born Oct. 10, 1921, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Bartolo and Edelina Alfieri Negri. Eleanor graduated from West Virginia University in 1943 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She worked for...
Gene DeWitt

Gene Hall DeWitt, 91, of Sandyville, passed away on May 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on Oct. 10, 1930, in Rowlesburg, son of the late Ira and Mabel DeWitt. Gene was a member of the Sandyville Church of Christ where he was baptized and very active, and he visited the nursing homes with the church. He graduated from Rowlesburg High School with the Class of 1949, where he excelled in basketball, football and baseball, having made the first cut with the Pittsburgh Pirates professional baseball team. He retired as a crane operator with Kaiser Aluminum with 40 years of service. He loved his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, pinochle and gardening.
Pierpont professor receives international award for interior design

FAIRMONT — Pierpont Community & Technical College assistant professor Rachel Beach, recently received an international award and recognition for her work in interior design.

