A teacher struggles to face students after the Texas school massacre

 3 days ago

The shooting rampage at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, has certainly left much of the country reeling. But for many teachers, well, it was tough to face students the next day. LINDSAY VACAREZA: There was kind of that darker mood, definite feeling of just the sadness aspect of it...

Families begin to bury the 21 people killed in the Texas school shooting

Families in Uvalde, Texas, are beginning to bury the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School last week. Today, funerals are held for 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez. As these children are being laid to rest, it's often other children who are coming to pay their respects. The Texas Newsroom's Sergio Martinez-Beltran is in Uvalde and tells us about the hundreds of people who have traveled there over the last few days to honor the victims.
Stockton Unified to name newest building after beloved teacher

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District plans to honor a beloved music teacher by naming one of its new buildings after him. The school district plans to unveil its new administration building, named after Arthur Coleman Jr., on June 17. Coleman is a longtime educator with Cesar Chavez High School, whose lessons have had a lasting impact. Several people wrote letters to the district in 2019 to name a building after Coleman.
Sacramento woman’s family injured in Texas school shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento resident April Ybarra said her cousin’s son, Samuel Salinas, was shot in the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Luckily, he survived. She said the last time she saw Salinas was a few years ago in Texas during a family reunion. “I could never imagine the trauma that he must’ve felt,” Ybarra […]
Salinas mourns victims of Uvalde elementary school shooting

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The pain felt in Uvalde, Texas, traveled 1,595 miles to Closter Park on Towt Street Saturday afternoon. Dozens gathered to pray, mourn, vent their frustrations and try to heal after the latest mass shooting in the United States took the lives of 19 4th graders and two teachers Tuesday. A circle of The post Salinas mourns victims of Uvalde elementary school shooting appeared first on KION546.
Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

(Sacramento, CA) — The Sacramento County Department of Public Health is saying they have detected a suspected third case of monkeypox. This case was detected through contact tracing from the first case in Sacramento. The first case was detected on May 24th. According to the department, the findings have been sent to the CDC for confirmation.
Not in the news: Since Uvalde,11 mass shootings in U.S.

By Roger Straw, May 29, 2022 6:28 pm PT (NOTE: Today’s report was outdated less than 2 hours after it was posted. As of 8pm, Gun Violence Archive is reporting 2 additional mass shootings: 7 injured in Henderson NV, and 6 injured in Phoenix AZ. Totals now in 5 days since Uvalde: 13 mass shootings, 8 killed, 58 injured.)
‘I Want Justice For My Son’: Elk Grove Mom Says Teacher Choked Her Son While Trying To Break Up Fight

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove mother is planning to press charges against a teacher who she said choked her son while trying to break up a schoolyard fight. The alleged incident happened at James Rutter Middle School earlier this month and now the family wants justice. Shanae McBride is angry and upset. “He’s traumatized. He’s scared,” she said of her son. The incident started with a fight between McBride’s son and a classmate.  “He was in an altercation with a classmate, and in the process of the incident, a teacher came and choked him around his neck,” McBride said. According to her son’s written...
‘He Had To Watch… As This Monster Did What He Did’: Sacramento Family Of Texas Shooting Survivor Speaks

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In Sacramento, family members who live nearly two thousand miles from cousins, aunts, uncles, and parents near Uvalde, Texas feel helpless. They watch videos and interviews in the community, “where you grow up and you know people by their last names.” The close-knit small town of a little more than 15,000 people is in mourning. It became the site of the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a classroom. His motive is not clear, according to authorities. More than two dozen students were trapped inside the classroom with...
Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
Victory Outreach in Stockton is giving new lease on life for men and women

STOCKTON, Calif. — For the last three decades,Victory Outreach in Stockton has worked to help those feeling lost find themselves again. The organization focuses on rehabbing people like former gang members, inmates and drug addicts. “It is just giving me a purpose to live again,” said Carlos Hernandez, who...
Modesto Fire stresses water safety after weekend rescues

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto firefighters are reminding people of the importance of water safety after rescuing six people from the Stanislaus river Sunday near Knights Ferry. “We have definitely seen an increase in numbers of people coming out here,” Joshua Jacobson said. Jacobson, with Sunshine Rafting Adventures, said they launch 70-80 rafts a day […]
Sacramento Zoo welcomes several new animals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced the addition of new animals on its social media accounts — a sloth and Galapagos Tortoises.  One of the the posts includes a video of a sloth already at home in the zoo, hanging by its feet, eating a leaf.  “Welcome to the neighborhood to our three […]
Vacaville Fiesta Days shut down due to shooting

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Sunday's Vacaville Fiesta Days celebration was shut down because of a shooting, police said. The alleged shooting happened at 7:44 p.m. as people were dancing, eating, and enjoying the carnival at Andrews Park. Police said they heard gunshots and found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
Search resumes Monday in Colusa for missing Sacramento River swimmer

COLUSA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a person who was last seen in the Sacramento River near Levee Park in Colusa Sunday night. Deputies say a person who was not wearing a life jacket was having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the river. The Colusa County...
Homeless: Doubling Down on Double Standards

Tim Byrd’s response to our last essay deserves a more prominent position than in “Comments,” so we’re posting it below, along with our reply. For those who don’t know, Mr. Byrd is Stanislaus County Supervisor Terry Withrow’s campaign manager. He is also a resident of Wood Colony and a graduate of Berkeley’s Boalt School of Law. To get a better understanding of the context of our remarks, please read our previous post here.
Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
1 Person Hurt, 18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting At Fiesta Days Celebration In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday. Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital. Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident. Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open. “Last nights incident was an isolated incident. It does not define our community, who is standing together against violence. It’s sad that two individuals, from out of town, believe that they could destroy our 65 year anniversary of our event. We would like to express our greatest gratitude towards Vacaville police department for their swift actions that lead to the capture of the individuals involved,” festival organizers wrote in a statement on Monday. Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.
