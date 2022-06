CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s time to start brainstorming ideas for the art that will be made out of the melted down Robert E. Lee statue. The group spearheading the project, Swords into Plowshares, hosted an event to hear ideas from the public. It was an “On the Yard” community event. People danced, ate and learned about the future path for the upcoming art project.

