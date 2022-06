Suspects were arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino on May 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. In the first incident, the members of the P.D.'s Gang Team was working proactive enforcement when they attempted to stop a vehicle after observing several vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit for almost three miles on city streets. While fleeing from the police, the occupants threw a loaded gun out of the vehicle.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO