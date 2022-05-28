ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria man charged with making racist threats

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested a 47-year-old man on Friday for allegedly making a racist threat against a Nipomo business owner. For months, Ricardo Salazar of Santa Maria would sit in...

Santa Barbara Edhat

Report of Suspicious Subject Locks Down Orcutt High School

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s deputies have determined that a report of a subject with a gun at St. Joseph’s High School was unfounded. At approximately 9:53 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to St. Joseph’s High School to investigate a relayed report of a subject with a weapon on campus. When deputies arrived, the campus had already been placed on lockdown. Deputies requested that Righetti High School also be placed on lockdown while they investigated the report.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Four Suspects on Drug and Gun Charges

Within the last month, the Santa Barbara Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation involving suspected drug trafficking. Based upon that investigation, Detectives obtained a search warrant for the involved suspects. On May 27, 2022, around 9:30 pm, Detectives, Officers, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit served...
Santa Maria machete attack leaves man hospitalized, another in jail

Santa Maria police officers arrested a man who allegedly attacked another man with a machete during a fight Saturday afternoon. At about 1 p.m., 911 callers reported a fight in the 300 block of E. Monroe Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had sustained multiple lacerations from a machete, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Bakersfield Now

Arrest made in homicide on N. Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An arrest was made last week in a deadly shooting from May 16 near the railroad tracks on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m. on May 16, deputies were called to N. Chester Avenue at Norris Road and...
KGET

BPD investigating grand theft incident at Old Navy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft case at the Old Navy in the 5200 block of Gosford Road. The incident happened May 5.  The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair, in his late 20s and he stands 6 feet tall, […]
kclu.org

Fast arrest made in connection with South Coast murder

Authorities have made a quick arrest in connection with a Ventura County murder. Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a disturbance in Saticoy Sunday night found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Gabriel Cueva of Piru died a short time later at a hospital. Detectives...
kvta.com

Trial Begins In Ojai Valley Kidnap Case

Updated--Opening statements and testimony are scheduled for Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping a woman in the Ojai Valley last year. The jury was selected last week to hear the case of 54-year-old James Apodaca of Oxnard. The authorities allege on the night of August 28th...
KTLA

Deadly Saticoy shooting under investigation by sheriff’s deputies

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead in Saticoy, an unincorporated community near Ventura. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Azahar Street and Alelia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot. He […]
KGET

Woman convicted in baby’s death to be resentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman convicted of murder in the death of her 3-month-old daughter will return to Kern County for resentencing, where a lesser prison term could be imposed. A three-justice panel from the 5th District Court of Appeal found no errors were committed by the judge or attorneys, but a change in […]
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Assault Victim

LOCATION: 500 Block North Ventura Road, Oxnard, CA. On May 29, 2022 at approximately 7:33 A.M., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ventura Road in reference to an injured subject. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 38-year-old male Ventura resident, down in the street. The victim was suffering from a blunt force injury. He was later transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to assist. Preliminary information indicates the victim was assaulted. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Velasquez at 805-385-8287 or email him at michael.velasquez@oxnardpd.org.
KGET

BPD investigating homicide in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield. Officers got a call about the incident on Houchin Road near Terrace Way just before noon on Tuesday, according to PulsePoint. Sergeant Robert Pair said the victim is an adult man. No other details about the incident were immediately available […]
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of hate crime-related charges in Nipomo

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday on suspicion of hate crime-related charges after a Nipomo business owner received a note containing language that indicated racially driven threats, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched at about 6 a.m. to the 500 block of West...
rewind981.com

Kern County arson officers are investigating a two-alarm building fire

Kern County arson officers are investigating a two-alarm building fire in east Bakersfield that happened around 9:00 Tuesday night. Firefighters reported seeing a large column of smoke from a distance as they headed to the fire on Edison Highway, where flames were coming from the front and roof of the building, and in an adjacent building. No one was hurt.
