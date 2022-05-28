Santa Maria man charged with making racist threats

LOCATION: 500 Block North Ventura Road, Oxnard, CA. On May 29, 2022 at approximately 7:33 A.M., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ventura Road in reference to an injured subject. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 38-year-old male Ventura resident, down in the street. The victim was suffering from a blunt force injury. He was later transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to assist. Preliminary information indicates the victim was assaulted. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Velasquez at 805-385-8287 or email him at michael.velasquez@oxnardpd.org.

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO