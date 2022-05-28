Brat Fest sells tens of thousands of brats on festival’s second day

One person is dead and another person was injured in a UTV crash that occurred on St. Feriole Island near Prairie du Chien Saturday. According to the Prairie du Chien Police Department, at around 6pm Saturday, officers were dispatched to a UTV crash with injuries on North Water Street. Upon responding, they found a single UTV was involved and had two occupants. A report says the driver of the UTV, 40 year old Chad Pederson of Prairie du Chien, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 21 year old Mark Welter of Prairie du Chien, was taken by Gundersen Health Ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is conducting an investigation into the crash and were on the scene completing a reconstruction. North Water Street was closed for about three and a half hours. Assisting at the scene were the Prairie du Chien Fire Department, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO