Madison, WI

Brat Fest sells tens of thousands of brats on festival’s second day

By Site staff
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Now that the festival is well underway, Brat Fest organizers say they’ve sold tens of thousands of brats to help raise money for local nonprofits. The festival, which kicked off Friday night, runs through Memorial Day. Tim...

Madison’s splash parks now open for 2022 season

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s three splash parks are now open for the season, just in time for this week’s hot weather. Located at Cyprus, Elver and Reindahl parks, the city’s splash pads are completely free for the public to use. Each park is open daily from...
MADISON, WI
Portage woman in hospice care granted wish of final motorcycle ride

PORTAGE, Wis. — To anyone who rides a motorcycle, there’s nothing like the feeling of the open air on the open road. A woman in Portage wanted to experience that feeling one last time, and on Tuesday she did, rumbling down the pavement with an entourage to make sure her ride was smooth.
PORTAGE, WI
Rehabilitated bald eagle released at Milton Memorial Day event

MILTON, Wis. — Visitors at a Memorial Day event in Milton got to see a special patriotic display Monday: the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center said it released the eagle to honor those who died while serving their country. The eagle, named...
MILTON, WI
Firefighters put out minor deck fire on eastside; no one injured

MADISON, Wis. — An eastside home’s deck was damaged in a Sunday evening fire while no one was home, according to Madison fire officials. Crews were called to the 1200 block of East Johnson Street around 7 p.m. after callers reported seeing fire and smoke from the backside of the house. when crews arrived, they found fire on the back deck.
MADISON, WI
103-year-old WWII vet inducted into Madison VA’s Hall of Heroes

MADISON, Wis. — A 103-year-old World War II veteran was inducted into the Hall of Heroes at Madison’s VA hospital on Tuesday. The Hall of Heroes showcases veterans who served with valor and have a connection to the Madison VA. First lieutenant Norman Marozick was joined by his immediate family and hospital leaders Tuesday morning as they honored his services.
MADISON, WI
Police Arrest Dubuque Woman For Punching Neighbor

Dubuque Police arrested 26 year old Stephanie Harris of Dubuque around 5:25 p.m. Sunday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Police say Harris punched a neighbor, Jaqueline McCreight of Dubuque, in the face after an argument.
DUBUQUE, IA
Fatal UTV Crash Near Prairie du Chien

One person is dead and another person was injured in a UTV crash that occurred on St. Feriole Island near Prairie du Chien Saturday. According to the Prairie du Chien Police Department, at around 6pm Saturday, officers were dispatched to a UTV crash with injuries on North Water Street. Upon responding, they found a single UTV was involved and had two occupants. A report says the driver of the UTV, 40 year old Chad Pederson of Prairie du Chien, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 21 year old Mark Welter of Prairie du Chien, was taken by Gundersen Health Ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is conducting an investigation into the crash and were on the scene completing a reconstruction. North Water Street was closed for about three and a half hours. Assisting at the scene were the Prairie du Chien Fire Department, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
MMSD superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Dr. Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing minor symptoms, according to a statement from the district. Jenkins said he’ll be isolating and following health precautions at home while he recovers. “Although safety protocols in...
MADISON, WI
Montfort Man Dies After Lawn Mower Overturns on Him

An Iowa County man was killed when a lawnmower he was riding overturned on Sunday morning. Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department were asked to assist with locating a man who had not returned home. 70 year old William Spurley of Montfort was found in an area just off County Highway G in the town of Mifflin. Spurley was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation showed Spurley was mowing grass along a steep embankment when the mower overturned.
MONTFORT, WI
Sun Prairie gets $75K to help solve child care issues

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie is set to receive $75,000 from the state’s Project Growth, an initiative aimed at helping solve issues facing the child care system in Wisconsin. The state’s Department of Children and Families, as well as local officials in Sun Prairie, made the announcement...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Illinois Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Shullsburg

A man from Illinois was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lafayette County Sunday shortly before 4pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 55 year old Robert Greenfield of Lostant, Illinois was traveling on County Highway W in Monticello Township, near Shullsburg, and lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway and came to a stop on the shoulder. Greenfield was taken to a hospital by Shullsburg EMS. Apple River Fire and Warren EMS assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Lane closures expected this week on Highway 30 for construction work

MADISON, Wis. — Drivers should expect lane closures on Highway 30 starting Tuesday as crews work to resurface the roadway. The construction work will take place between Fair Oaks Avenue and Interstate 39/90. Crews will also work to repair parts of the westbound bridge over Fair Oaks Avenue. Officials...
MADISON, WI

