ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Fire Department displays importance of sprinklers with live burn demo

By Site staff
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department held a live side-by-side burn demo at Brat Fest on Saturday to give festgoers a...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Firefighters put out minor deck fire on eastside; no one injured

MADISON, Wis. — An eastside home’s deck was damaged in a Sunday evening fire while no one was home, according to Madison fire officials. Crews were called to the 1200 block of East Johnson Street around 7 p.m. after callers reported seeing fire and smoke from the backside of the house. when crews arrived, they found fire on the back deck.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fatal UTV Crash Near Prairie du Chien

One person is dead and another person was injured in a UTV crash that occurred on St. Feriole Island near Prairie du Chien Saturday. According to the Prairie du Chien Police Department, at around 6pm Saturday, officers were dispatched to a UTV crash with injuries on North Water Street. Upon responding, they found a single UTV was involved and had two occupants. A report says the driver of the UTV, 40 year old Chad Pederson of Prairie du Chien, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 21 year old Mark Welter of Prairie du Chien, was taken by Gundersen Health Ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is conducting an investigation into the crash and were on the scene completing a reconstruction. North Water Street was closed for about three and a half hours. Assisting at the scene were the Prairie du Chien Fire Department, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Firefighters rescue dog from residential fire in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Firefighters in Rock County rescued a dog from a residential fire in Beloit Sunday morning. Crews with the Beloit Fire Department were called to the 1200 block of LaSalle Street shortly after 10 a.m. When they arrived and made it inside, firefighters found heavy black smoke throughout the house. Authorities said the thick smoke delayed firefighters’ efforts to find the fire, but once they did, the flames were quickly extinguished.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Montfort Man Dies After Lawn Mower Overturns on Him

An Iowa County man was killed when a lawnmower he was riding overturned on Sunday morning. Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department were asked to assist with locating a man who had not returned home. 70 year old William Spurley of Montfort was found in an area just off County Highway G in the town of Mifflin. Spurley was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation showed Spurley was mowing grass along a steep embankment when the mower overturned.
MONTFORT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Sprinklers#Fire Marshal#Mfd#Channel 3000
x1071.com

Police Arrest Dubuque Woman For Punching Neighbor

Dubuque Police arrested 26 year old Stephanie Harris of Dubuque around 5:25 p.m. Sunday on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Police say Harris punched a neighbor, Jaqueline McCreight of Dubuque, in the face after an argument.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Portage woman in hospice care granted wish of final motorcycle ride

PORTAGE, Wis. — To anyone who rides a motorcycle, there’s nothing like the feeling of the open air on the open road. A woman in Portage wanted to experience that feeling one last time, and on Tuesday she did, rumbling down the pavement with an entourage to make sure her ride was smooth.
PORTAGE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Pro-life group offers reward for information on firebombing, claims law enforcement’s investigation is lacking

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Family Action — the pro-life advocacy group that was firebombed earlier this month after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court would likely overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case — is now offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison arcade bar hosting fundraiser for World Multiple Sclerosis Day

MADISON, Wis. — Monday marks not only Memorial Day but also World Multiple Sclerosis Day, and a local business is holding a fundraiser to benefit those battling the disease. The fundraiser at Aftershock Classic Arcade Bar on East Washington Avenue Monday raises money for the Wisconsin chapter of the National MS Society. Token sales benefit the group’s work to support the MS community.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Rehabilitated bald eagle released at Milton Memorial Day event

MILTON, Wis. — Visitors at a Memorial Day event in Milton got to see a special patriotic display Monday: the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center said it released the eagle to honor those who died while serving their country. The eagle, named...
MILTON, WI
x1071.com

Man arrested for allegedly firing gun into occupied home after crashing stolen car in Sauk Co.

IRONTON, Wis. — Sauk County law enforcement arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly firing a gun into a home shortly after he crashed a stolen car nearby. Law enforcement officers were first contacted shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday for a report of a single-vehicle crash on La Rue Road north of Frank Road. Authorities said the caller was a homeowner who lived in the area and saw the vehicle go into a ditch.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Illinois Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Shullsburg

A man from Illinois was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lafayette County Sunday shortly before 4pm. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 55 year old Robert Greenfield of Lostant, Illinois was traveling on County Highway W in Monticello Township, near Shullsburg, and lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway and came to a stop on the shoulder. Greenfield was taken to a hospital by Shullsburg EMS. Apple River Fire and Warren EMS assisted at the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Janesville police arrest three in connection with argument-turned-fight

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people are in the Rock County Jail following an argument and fight at a Janesville apartment building, police said. A third person was also booked and released in connection with the fight. According to officials with the Janesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy