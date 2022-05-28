Nikola Jokic reveals he wants to train horses after basketball career

According to the report, the network signed McCollum to a "multi-platform deal." He will make his debut on Thursday for ESPN2's coverage of the NBA Finals. "I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I’ve gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA," McCollum, who earned a journalism degree in college, said in a statement to the AP. "To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO