ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nikola Jokic reveals he wants to train horses after basketball career

By Darryn Albert
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a true Renaissance man and proved that once again this week. Jokic spoke this week with European news outlet Expressen and revealed the unique...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka delivered great message to Celtics after Game 7

Ime Udoka’s first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics will be considered a success no matter what happens in the NBA Finals, but he does not view it that way. Udoka delivered a very clear message after Boston defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. He told his team that the Celtics organization does not hang banners for conference titles.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Serbia#Harness Racing#Renaissance#European#Expressen#Elitloppet#Mvp
Yardbarker

This Ridiculous Bucks-Lakers Trade Proposal Brings LeBron James to the Milwaukee Bucks

When the Milwaukee Bucks’ offseason began prematurely, so too did the wild trade and free agency rumors. Sure, there are some that are pretty realistic, but others are flat out wishful thinking. One of these is a recent proposal by JB Baruelo of The Inquisitr, a publication that covers a variety of topics from sports to politics. In his recent article , Baruelo proposes that the Los Angeles Lakers would be willing to trade LeBron James to the Milwaukee Bucks. In exchange, the Bucks would send Khris Middleton and three first round picks to the Lakers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers Draft profiles: E.J. Liddell

The 2022 NBA Draft is less than a month away, and while the Philadelphia 76ers currently do not hold a draft pick, the expectation is that come draft night, the 23rd pick will be the Sixers’ to make. Should that be the case, the next question is who the team will draft with said pick. In a series of Draft profiles for prospects who may interest the 76ers, the first player up is Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Heat looking to trade Tyler Herro, others for Donovan Mitchell?

The Miami Heat just came within a Jimmy Butler three-point attempt of another NBA Finals berth, but they may still be trying to make a serious move this summer. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that league sources believe the Heat could potentially offer Tyler Herro (plus salary and multiple first-rounders) to the Utah Jazz in a trade package for Donovan Mitchell.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Incredible fact revealed about Warriors-Celtics Finals matchup

In terms of levels of experience, this year’s NBA Finals might as well be “Pros vs. Joes.”. An insane fact went viral this week about the Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. The Warriors enter the series with 123 combined games of Finals experience. The Celtics, meanwhile, enter the series with a goose egg — zero games of Finals experience for everybody on the roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum joining ESPN as analyst

According to the report, the network signed McCollum to a "multi-platform deal." He will make his debut on Thursday for ESPN2's coverage of the NBA Finals. "I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I’ve gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA," McCollum, who earned a journalism degree in college, said in a statement to the AP. "To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Opinion: The Miami Heat Need To Trade For This Superstar

In Game 6, the Heat won as massive road underdogs to take the series to a Game 7 back in Florida. The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros for the title. The Heat made the NBA Finals...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Thinks Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham Is 'Groundbreaking': "If He Can Become The Head Coach For The Los Angeles Lakers, I Can For Sure Become A Head Coach In This League."

Draymond Green gave new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham an extremely emotional and fitting tribute after the Michigan native was named the new head coach for one of the most storied franchises in all of the NBA. Ham is a former player who has been grinding through the league as an assistant coach for years. The Lakers will be his first head coaching opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal delivers further retirement warning after beating Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal described his win over Novak Djokovic at the French Open as ’emotional’ but warned he still fears this year will be his last at the tournament. Nadal, who is chasing a 14th title at Roland Garros, faced Djokovic for the 59th time on Tuesday and managed to dominate the key moments before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 win in just over four hours.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Celtics benefited from controversial call on Max Strus' 3-pointer?

The Boston Celtics officially won the Eastern Conference with a victory in Game 7 over the Miami Heat on Sunday, but many had something to say about a call in the third quarter that end up being extremely crucial. During the opening minute of the third quarter, Heat forward Max...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Magic changing course on plans for No. 1 overall pick?

The Orlando Magic may be pump-faking ahead of next month’s NBA Draft. Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman reported Tuesday that assumptions from scouts and executives all lean towards Orlando drafting former Auburn star Jabari Smith with the No. 1 overall pick. Wasserman adds that there is some fear with teams when it comes to ex-Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, who weighs less than 200 pounds and is a year older than Smith.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Three former Red Wings draft selections are set to hit free agency

Barring a last-minute change, the Detroit Red Wings are slated to have three former draft selections become unrestricted free agents – including goaltender Jesper Eliasson, defenceman Alex Cotton and center Otto Kivenmaki. For all 32 franchises, the deadline to sign eligible draft prospects falls on Jun. 1, 2022. If...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy