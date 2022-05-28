Carnegie Lake hosts 2022 fishing derby

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is honoring Independence Day with a Fourth of July Celebration sponsored by Matthew Moser State Farm on Saturday, July 2 from noon – 4 p.m. Area shoppers and guests are invited to the center to join in on the patriotic fun with an array of family-friendly offerings including giveaways, games, patriotic kids crafts, food trucks, a prize wheel and more.
Trail users, railroad buffs, history fans, and architecture aficionados have an intriguing new destination to explore in southern Clarion County. Just across Redbank Creek from the tiny community of Climax, the Allegheny Valley Railroad built the Climax Tunnel from 1873 to 1876, and nearly 150 years later, it has reopened for recreational use as part of the Redbank Valley Trail.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great food and live music are just some of the things you can enjoy at the Butler Rib and Music Festival.The festival is taking place all weekend long at the Butler Farm show grounds.The event brings nationally-known rib masters to Butler County.Tickets are $7 and parking is just $5.Today's festivities run from noon until ten o'clock tonight.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a two-year hiatus, Kayafest returns today in the Strip District.It's a Caribbean-style block party that takes place along Smallman Street.There will be free live music, festive street food, and refreshments from Kaya.The fun got underway at three this afternoon.
Just a week after a wreck on the highway resulted in 35,000 pounds of eggs smashed on Texas's I-30, a Pennsylvania accident last week dumped tons of hot dog filler onto the highway near Pittsburgh. Photos of the incident shared to Facebook by the Rostraver Central Fire Department have gone viral today, calling attention to the crash and the incredible mess it left behind. According to USA Today, local law enforcement issued numerous citations to driver Lachaud Makendy, who was apparently traveling at "a high rate of speed" when the accident took place.
Two people are splitting a jackpot after they both picked and matched the same lottery numbers for the Treasure Hunt jackpot of $132,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The two winning tickets matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, to win individual prizes of $66,000, less applicable withholding, on Sunday, May,...
Behind Offutt Field in Greensburg, a walk along South Urania Avenue offers an unencumbered view of the football game, along a long stretch of unusually thick concrete that runs for several hundred feet along the road. As it approaches what is now MB Bride, the concrete wall is broken up...
The north side of Penn Avenue, between 15th Street and the base of the 16th Street Bridge in the Strip District, is a construction zone, with a chain link fence blocking the sidewalk and yellow caution tape encircling an abandoned shopping cart at the east end of the block. Just past multiple orange traffic cones sits the identity-obscuring, small glass block facade of the Real Luck Cafe, commonly known as Lucky’s.
This article first appeared at NEXTpittsburgh.com, a media partner of Kidsburgh. Sign up here for NEXTpittsburgh’s free newsletter filled with all the latest news about the people driving change in our city and the innovative and cool things happening here. Photo above courtesy of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. After...
It is no secret that the Hop Culture team loves Pittsburgh. First of all, Hop Culture Founder Kenny Gould calls the ‘Burgh home. But more than that we’ve made some serious friendships in and around all the incredible drinking neighborhoods. Which is why we named this almost-Midwestern town one of our “5 Favorite Under-the-Radar Beer Cities of 2021.”
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A ride at Kennywood stopped working Monday, leaving riders hanging upside down. The Aero 360 got stuck mid-ride and left riders hanging upside down in front of a crowd of onlookers. In a statement, Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said the ride was "quickly" brought back to its "designated rest position." The statement did not say how long the ride was stuck.The riders were evaluated by medical professionals, and Pauls said three of them visited the First Aid Center as a precaution. "Safety is our first and foremost priority," Pauls' statement said. "The ride remains closed while a review...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marks the twentieth anniversary of the deadly storms that swept through Kennywood Park. A microburst struck the amusement park, leaving one woman, a Monroeville native, dead in its wake. Strong winds, some up to 80 miles per hour, tore apart The Whip attraction and the pavilion...
Karri and Scott Rogers had a specific plan when they left their traditional home in Greensburg for a spectacular urban penthouse in the Strip District — and that was to experience a different kind of lifestyle for a while. They purchased Unit 504 at 2419 Smallman St., located just...
Members of the Layton family of North Apollo continue to pour their energy into two businesses celebrating suds, food and socializing. Conny Creek Brewing Company, with locations in Allegheny Township and Saxonburg, is a family-friendly brewpub serving craft beers brewed in-house by brewmaster Lee Layton. Layton is a co-owner with...
On a day when many people would typically be out enjoying French Creek, authorities are warning kayakers to stay off the water. According to the Crawford County Scuba Team’s Facebook page, French Creek is nearly 100% impassable just south of the intersection of 6N and Route 19 near Mill Village due to trees in the […]
NEW YORK — Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record...
A cemetery is an unlikely place to meet new people. Yet there we were—my husband and I—at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, on a brisk, sunny March afternoon, paying our respects to his dearly departed family members, when we struck up a conversation with another visitor to the graveyard, an amiable woman named Janet Thomas.
The Freeport-based internet company, Salsgiver Inc., is giving community service a new meaning with its decision to rehab the former Freeport Foods at 309 Fifth St. to establish a brewery and restaurant. Salsgiver recently opened Essential Fermentation Restaurant and Brewery, serving up special craft beer and traditional and non-traditional entrees...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds lined the streets of Prospect Borough in Butler County for the annual Memorial Day parade.They all came out to honor our military veterans.In addition to the parade, there were vendors, face painting, and a water battle with local fire departments.
