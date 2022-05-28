Carnegie Lake hosts 2022 fishing derby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A ride at Kennywood stopped working Monday, leaving riders hanging upside down. The Aero 360 got stuck mid-ride and left riders hanging upside down in front of a crowd of onlookers. In a statement, Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said the ride was "quickly" brought back to its "designated rest position." The statement did not say how long the ride was stuck.The riders were evaluated by medical professionals, and Pauls said three of them visited the First Aid Center as a precaution. "Safety is our first and foremost priority," Pauls' statement said. "The ride remains closed while a review...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO