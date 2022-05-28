Long Beach State Finishes Competition at NCAA West Preliminaries
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Long Beach State wrapped up the NCAA West Preliminaries at the University of Arkansas on Saturday. Imani Carmouche was first on the day in High Jump followed by Ryley Fick in the 3000m Steeplechase and Crystal Washington in Triple Jump. Carmouche got...
Luke Baklenko does not look particularly happy in his latest social-media post, which is just the way his future college football team wants him. At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, this Oaks Christian School offensive tackle has plenty of size to work with. Baklenko also hails from a fairly successful high...
Maybe thinking they can pull a Jackrabbit out of the hat, the University of Washington and UCLA this past week offered linebacker Dylan Williams, who has been a firm USC commitment for six weeks. A class of 2024 prospect, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Williams from Long Beach Poly High School was...
Orange County girls lacrosse national team captured a division title. (Courtesy photo). The Orange County team won its division championship Sunday at the USA Lacrosse National Tournament in Bel Air, Md. The Orange Couny team won its first game against Georgia 10-9. The team trailed 9-4 with six minutes to...
The Genesis Gymnastics Xcel teams brought home several medals from the Region One Championships May 6-8 at Charter Oak Gymnastics in Ontario. In Xcel Diamond, Isabella Elliott brought home gold in the all-around Jr. A division with a score of 37.80, also taking gold on vault (9.50), second on floor (9.575, tied), fifth on bars (9.475) and seventh on beam (9.250).
Cold beer, tasty food, and screaming fans. It's hard to think of many better ways to watch your favorite team play. Sure, being in the stadium to watch in person might be better. But, that's not always possible.
A Fullerton man seen going into a lake at El Dorado Park in Long Beach apparently drowned Monday, May 30, with his body found and pulled out of the water later that day. Witnesses reported seeing the man they described as “elderly” go into the lake at about 5 p.m., Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said. It was not immediately clear whether he went into the water on purpose or by accident.
Mater Dei has closed its campus and canceled all campus activities through June 3 after the high school received a credible threat."We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message," the school said in a statement. "However, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously."Mater Dei High School said it will transition to an online education platform for the last week of school and for finals week. The school said it will contact parents and students by June 1 to inform them of the details for the last two weeks of school."We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents' and students' understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times," said school officials.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —There have reportedly been 17 mass shootings in the U.S. since last week’s massacre in Ulvalde, Texas. [Newsweek]
Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
High gas prices are leading many drivers to consider switching to electric vehicles. Some drivers said range anxiety, fear over having enough charge for a long-distance drive, has been a barrier to enter into the electric vehicle market. Soon, the biggest Tesla charging station in the U.S. will open midway between from Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
On May 24, Long Beach City College updated their mask mandate, which will be effective starting June 9. The new rules include masks not being required both in an indoor or outdoor setting on campus, but with them still being recommended. The district still plans on notifying faculty, staff and students if there are any new COVID-19 cases on campus.
Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
LOS ANGELES — Every sticker on her hard hat tells the story of how Janette Cortez, a mother of two, was able to change her life. It all started five years ago when she found an ad online that offered free construction training. “I went from getting cash aid,...
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
Listen to rock music and enjoy other popular carnival attractions at Lions Park in Costa Mesa. The carnival will take place on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Bradford is seeking to create a “safer” school environment with SB 1273 by citing the removal of school police from Los Angeles Unified School District. Bradford has no children of his own. Sen. Sydney Kamlager-Dove supported the bill despite being a step-mother. “It is one thing to be...
Silver Lake -- When Maebe A. Girl won a seat on the neighborhood council in 2019, she didn’t even realize something until later: No other drag performer had ever been voted into public office in California. Or perhaps anywhere in the United States. But now, running for the U.S....
Los Angeles is one of America's top Democratic power centers. But with crime up and homelessness out of control, voters there may just be restless enough to embrace a billionaire businessman and longtime former Republican who sits on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation board to be their next mayor. Driving...
