Delta State University Continuing Education Department will offer a Drivers Education course to the community this summer. Drivers Education will be available for ages 14-18. Participants must be age 14 or older before June 6 to be eligible for the class this summer. Students will have two hours of classroom time daily and several hours of drive time on the driving course and on the road to complete and pass Drivers Education. Everyone will be required to secure a Drivers Education Permit (age 14) or Drivers Permit (age 15 and older) during the three-week class to complete their on-road driving skills for Drivers Education.

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO