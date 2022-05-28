Madison Fire Department displays importance of sprinklers with live burn demo

In an updated release, police said they responded to a report of a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Police were able to address their needs safely. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or considering suicide, there are resources available to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24/7 at 800-273-8255. Starting July 16, 2022, the lifeline will also be available by calling 988. In Dane County, Journey Mental Health Center has a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline at 608-280-2600.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO