ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Women’s Track And Field Finishes 17th At NCAA Championships

middlebury.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th-ranked Middlebury women's track and field team concluded a stellar NCAA Championships, finishing 17th out of 69 scoring teams with 17 points. The three-day meet was contested at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Loras claimed...

athletics.middlebury.edu

Comments / 0

Related
middlebury.edu

Barr & Earley Earn IWLCA Player of the Week Accolades

Middlebury's Erica Barr (Medford, N.J.) and Jane Earley (North Falmouth, Mass.) have been tabbed Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) National Players of the Week honors following their stellar performances in the NCAA Championship this past weekend. Both players helped guide Middlebury to the program's eighth national title with a...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Panthers Reel In All-Region Honors

Coming off the most successful season in program history, Middlebury was well represented when D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings handed out its all-region honors on Tuesday. Mike Leonard was named the D3baseball.com Region 1 Coach of the Year, while John Collins (New York, N.Y.), Mitchell Schroeder (Brookline,...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Middlebury Claims National Title With Big Fourth Quarter

Middlebury exploded for seven goals in the fourth quarter to break open a close game, as the Panthers won the program's eighth NCAA Championship with a 13-5 triumph over Tufts on Sunday in Salem, Virginia. With the win, Middlebury claimed its third title in the last seven years and has won 10-straight NCAA Tournament games dating back to the 2019 season.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Geneva, OH
State
Washington State
Middlebury, VT
Sports
City
Washington, VT
State
Ohio State
Local
Vermont Sports
Geneva, OH
Sports
City
Middlebury, VT
texasguardian.com

Washington U. basketball player Justin Hardy dies of cancer at 22

Justin Hardy, who inspired teammates and opponents alike while playing basketball between rounds of chemotherapy last season, died Sunday at age 22 after a 13-month battle with stomach cancer. Hardy played for Division III Washington University in St. Louis, where he finished as the team's second-leading scorer last season despite...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
middlebury.edu

Class of 2020 Celebrates Long-Awaited Commencement

Nearly 500 members of the Class of 2020 gathered on the Middlebury main quad with family, friends, faculty, and staff on Tuesday to finally celebrate their Commencement—a rite of passage denied them in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic cut short their time on campus. “Your memories of the last...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Seven Student-Athletes Elected Into Phi Beta Kappa

Seven student-athletes have been elected into Middlebury's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. The organization is the country's oldest honor society for the liberal arts, founded in 1776, with the Middlebury chapter electing up to 10 percent of the senior class each year. One of the traditional symbols most often identified with Phi Beta Kappa is the key, which the society developed in its early days. Middlebury owns one of the oldest keys still in existence – that of the first president, Jeremiah Atwater.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
edglentoday.com

CM's Boys, Shells' Noble and East St. Louis Team Shine In IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet

CHARLESTON - Civic Memorial's track and field boys and Roxana's discus thrower Ashton Noble turned in stellar Saturday performances at the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Finals. The Shells' Noble placed second in the discus with a toss of 51.01 meters and Jackson Collman of the Eagles was seventh at 9:43.05 in the 3,200-meter run and the 4 x 800 relay of Justice Eldridge, Lucas Naugle, D.J. Dutton and Asian Henders was eighth with a time of 8:12.67.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
St. Louis American

Lorraine Tyus named director of nursing at Cardinal Ritter Senior

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) recently hired Lorraine Tyus as its new director of nursing. Her responsibilities include planning, developing, organizing, and directing the overall operations of the nursing department. This includes staffing of the 24-hour nursing care facility, as well as providing evaluations for the nonprofit’s residents while focusing on quality standards and policies.Tyus has more than 15 years of nursing experience. Prior to joining CRSS, she worked at a complex care rehabilitation program. Tyus earned her associate of applied science degree in nursing from St. Louis Community College. She is a registered nurse (RN) and a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Aquaport in Maryland Heights opens after major renovations

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Pools around the St. Louis area are opening for warmer weather this Memorial Day. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is one of those public pools that’s open after some major renovations last year. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is among the public pools opening Saturday. The attraction has multiple water slides, a lazy […]
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Ncaa Championships#The Spire Institute#Uw La Crosse
St. Louis American

25 St. Louis high flyers under 40

Formal settings typically require guests to maintain a certain decorum. For example, the speaker asks everyone to hold their applause at graduation ceremonies until all the graduates cross the stage. Last Thursday, the St. Louis American Foundation's 11th Annual Salute to Young Leaders awards and networking program presented by Midwest...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Illinois 3 corridor generates $16B, supports 220,000 jobs

ST. LOUIS - The 60-mile stretch of Illinois 3 between Godfrey and Waterloo generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. According to the study, the corridor is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Senate Candidate Trudy Busch Valentine Ducks Missouri Voters

Trudy Busch Valentine wants to be the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, but two left-leaning political organizers in St. Louis say it is exceedingly difficult to get her to appear live in front of voters. Valentine made a splash when she first entered the race in the last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
KMOV

Fabric Fest coming to St. Louis

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt's office released the 2021 annual report on police traffic stops across the state. It showed that black drivers were 68% more likely to be pulled over by an office. Caring for your dog's oral health. Updated: 17 hours ago. Jordan Larkin with Care STL has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Memorial Day weekend kicks off deadly driving season, experts say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Memorial Day Weekend is normally the start of an uptick in deadly accidents, according to law enforcement officials and AAA. AAA calls Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day the 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers. For Memorial Day weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy