Uvalde, TX

Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engage

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief of police for the school district, Pete Arredondo, reportedly told federal agents not...

Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

As the investigation into the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers continues, authorities are walking back earlier statements that the gunman entered the building through a door that was left propped open by a teacher. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. June 1, 2022.
Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022.
Questions remain in authorities handling of Uvalde, Texas massacre

Following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the fallout continues for the school police chief, Pete Arredondo, who investigators say made the call to wait before taking down the shooter. The Uvalde City Manager also told NBC News that Arredondo was recently elected to the Uvalde City Council, but will not be sworn in tomorrow as planned. The chief has not issued any comment since the shooting.May 30, 2022.
More police isn't the answer after Texas shooting, experts say

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas has its own police department, complete with four officers, a detective and security staff who patrol the campus and its entrances. This didn’t prevent a gunman from killing 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last week. Despite this...
TEXAS STATE
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

