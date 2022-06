ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Packed trailhead parking lots are expected to be a target for thieves this summer, and they're not just looking for valuables left in the vehicle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has already seen an uptick in smash-and-grabs at trailheads throughout western Washington this year. The organization expects to see an additional increase during summer when more people are leaving their cars unattended at trailheads for several hours.

