The following is a message from Lake County School District #7 Supt. Michael Carter, released Friday, May 27. Everyone is deeply saddened by the tragic news from Texas this past week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and citizens impacted by the events and we are heartbroken at the senseless loss of students and staff at Robb Elementary School. It is difficult and hard to comprehend such a violent and irrational act. There will be extensive coverage of this on the news and much discussion about it in our communities in the coming days.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO