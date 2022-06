Lake County Public Health recently announced that it now offers COVID, flu and RSV testing. LCPH was able to acquire the GeneXpert machine using COVID funding it received. The machine is able to detect and differentiate between flu, RSV, and COVID-19, which all present with similar symptoms. “We have not offered testing at Public Health until this time,” LCPH Dir. Judy Clarke noted.

LAKE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO