Seven student-athletes have been elected into Middlebury's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. The organization is the country's oldest honor society for the liberal arts, founded in 1776, with the Middlebury chapter electing up to 10 percent of the senior class each year. One of the traditional symbols most often identified with Phi Beta Kappa is the key, which the society developed in its early days. Middlebury owns one of the oldest keys still in existence – that of the first president, Jeremiah Atwater.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO