Gaye Earns All-America at Outdoor Nationals; Harding Places 15th

Arkansas is now home to yet another high-end bike brand: Time Bicycles. The European brand has been absent from the U.S. market for several years as it traded ownership. But its newest CEO, Tony Karklins, has made Little Rock its base of U.S. sales operations, where he plans to begin cultivating an American following. Yes, and: In May the company released its first gravel bike, the ADHX, which Karklins hopes will appeal to the gravel-crazed U.S. consumer. Context: He and other investors in Cardinal Cycling Group purchased Time Bicycles from French sporting goods maker Groupe Rossignol in early 2021, which...

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO