Searcy, AR

Gaye Earns All-America at Outdoor Nationals; Harding Places 15th

hardingsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENDALE, Mich. – Junior Fallou Gaye earned All-America honors for the second straight year and broke his own school record in the 400-meter hurdles Saturday at the NCAA Division II...

hardingsports.com

arkansastechnews.com

Five ATU Representatives to Compete at Miss Arkansas

Four Arkansas Tech University students and one ATU graduate will be among the candidates vying for the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 this summer. Olivia Battles of Ozark, Kristin Hardy of Benton, Alli Beth King of Rison, Hannah Lomax of Russellville and Sophe Sligh of Hot Springs will represent Arkansas Tech at the Robinson Center in Little Rock June 12-18.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

In Hot Springs, Sam Pittman Takes a Page out of Nick Starkel’s Playbook

In the nearly-365-days-a-year grind that is college football coaching, this Memorial Day weekend has been one of the rare chances for Sam Pittman to kick back and relax away from it all. When it comes to acquiring some 5-star caliber R&R, the Arkansas football coach’s go-to destination has long been...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
swark.today

Chris Jones For Governor Campaign Set To Launch Statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes Tour

LITTLE ROCK, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will kick off his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour in Little Rock on Wednesday, June 1. Jones, who won handily in a crowded primary with over 70% of the vote, is excited to get back on the trail. The tour will bring Jones and his team to voters’ doorsteps in all 75 Arkansas counties. At each stop, Jones will walk side-by-side with Arkansans, hosting kitchen-table issues and policy conversations on front porches, working alongside real Arkansans on shifts of their jobs, and walking at least one mile (yes, literally) alongside residents of all 75 Arkansas counties.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Memorial to honor fallen heroes in Central Arkansas

Little Rock (KATV) — In remembrance of the men and women who have lost their lives fighting for freedom, The Arkansas Run for the Fallen set up a memorial in at Lake Willastein Park in Maumelle. Angela Beason, a board member with Arkansas Run for the Fallen, said the...
MAUMELLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Europe's Time Bicycles lands Little Rock HQ

Arkansas is now home to yet another high-end bike brand: Time Bicycles. The European brand has been absent from the U.S. market for several years as it traded ownership. But its newest CEO, Tony Karklins, has made Little Rock its base of U.S. sales operations, where he plans to begin cultivating an American following. Yes, and: In May the company released its first gravel bike, the ADHX, which Karklins hopes will appeal to the gravel-crazed U.S. consumer. Context: He and other investors in Cardinal Cycling Group purchased Time Bicycles from French sporting goods maker Groupe Rossignol in early 2021, which...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Jon Newby
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas River Valley sees rise in bird deaths attributed to black fly variants

Amid concerns of rising avian flu cases, poultry flock managers in Arkansas’ River Valley region are reporting multiple cases of bird deaths attributed to another familiar culprit: The turkey gnat. Dustan Clark, extension veterinarian and associate director of the Poultry Center for the University of Arkansas System Division of...
#Track And Field#Ncaa Championships#Ncaa Division#All Americans
littlerocksoiree.com

River Concerts Series Brings Big Names to First Security Amphitheater This Summer

Be prepared to make your way to the river bank. The River Concerts series is returning to the First Security Amphitheater this month. The lineup is bringing some popular names to the capital city, and we are more than ready. After a few tough years for the live music industry, the outdoor concert venue is ready to kick off summer 2022 in full force.
kasu.org

Public Services committee to discuss new Jonesboro ward boundary map

The Jonesboro Public Services committee has called a special meeting for Tuesday, May 31 to discuss a proposed map that redraws the city's six wards. The new proposed ward map is based on 2020 U.S. Census population data. A recent report found that Arkansas and Tennessee residents were severely undercounted in the most recent census.
Kait 8

Sunday marked one year since Wagster murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunday, May 29, marks one year since 22-year-old Gavin Wagster was killed in Jonesboro while at a friend’s house. After 365 days of processing his death, Gavin’s mother, Regina Wagster said the pain still feels the same. “It just really hits home today,” Wagster...
JONESBORO, AR

