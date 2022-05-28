KCBD News at 10 for Saturday, May 28

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced a state of disaster has been declared in the City of Uvalde following the shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School. The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, as well as suspend regulations that would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO