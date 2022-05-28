KCBD News at 10 for Saturday, May 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All 33 Texas Bubba’s locations will be donating 100 percent of their proceeds to benefit the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund created by University Health. This applies to any purchase made today, Wednesday, June 1. Valid all day on dine-in, to go, curbside, mobile app, and...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SoulShine Industries out of Edna, Texas has delivered 19 custom caskets to Uvalde as funerals get underway for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. The owner, Trey Ganem, tells KCBD it’s not the first time they have provided the service in the aftermath of a mass shooting, like in Sutherland Springs, but this experience was unlike the others.
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced a state of disaster has been declared in the City of Uvalde following the shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School. The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, as well as suspend regulations that would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) - It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old...
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday. State police...
More than 5,000 veterans honored at Resthaven Cemetery. Flameless vigil for Uvalde victims at Charles A. Guy Park. Flameless vigil for Uvalde victims tonight at Charles A. Guy Park. Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT.
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a joint letter requesting Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to “protect all Texans.”. The request, made in a letter sent to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, comes following the massacre at Robb Elementary School...
