Uvalde, TX

CBS Weekend News, May 28, 2022

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Uvalde residents seek answers from...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Analyzing school shooting protocols in the wake of Texas massacre

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has renewed discussions about school shooting protocols across the nation. CBS News' Nikole Killion sits down with Steve Ijames, a retired police chief and police practices consultant, to discuss the measures that should be taken during active shooting situations and the mistakes that authorities made in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
CBS News

Border protection agent hailed as hero in aftermath of Uvalde school shooting

As the city of Uvalde, Texas mourns and struggles to understand the actions of law enforcement during that shooting, stories of heroism are emerging. Jacob Albarado is a Customs and Border Protection agent who was off-duty that day, but rushed to Robb Elementary School to save his wife and daughter and assist in the evacuation of dozens of other students. He joined CBS News to discuss his heroic actions on that tragic day.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Former FBI agent on police response to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

The police response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting has come under major scrutiny. It took officers more than an hour to enter the classroom and kill the gunman, and critics are raising questions about that timeline. Retired FBI Special Agent Doug Kouns spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about the response and how officers are trained to deal with active shooter situations.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Funerals begin for Texas school shooting victims

The first funeral for the 21 victims of the Uvalde mass shooting was held Tuesday. It comes as the community demands answers on why police waited 75 minutes to breach the elementary school where the shooting took place. Lilia Luciano has the latest.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

First funerals being held in Uvalde after deadly school shooting

Mourners are attending funerals and visitations in Uvalde, Texas, this week for some of the 19 children and two teachers killed in last week's school shooting. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano spoke with a sister of one of the teachers, and she joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the outpouring of support for the victims' families.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Uvalde schools police chief completed active shooter training before shooting, records show

The Texas law enforcement official faulted for delaying the law enforcement response to a mass shooting in Uvalde recently completed active shooting training courses prior to the fatal incident, records show. As new information emerges, community members are continuing to question officials' response to the shooting that left 21 people dead — 19 of them children — and more than a dozen others injured.
UVALDE, TX
News Channel 25

Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

The Sandy Hook shooting and how conspiracy theories affect national security - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with journalist and author Elizabeth Williamson, who traced the rise and proliferation of conspiracy theories surrounding the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in a new book, Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy in the Battle for Truth. Williamson and Morell discuss how the conspiracy theories began, to whom they tend to appeal and how social media companies have been integral to their spread. Williamson also explains how the U.S. may have begun "exporting" politicized disinformation and techniques now being coopted by authoritarian governments around the world.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

